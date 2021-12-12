Demaryius Thomas' death on Thursday impacted nearly everybody in the NFL, fans and players alike. Thomas was a phenomenal talent on the field but an even better person off of it.

Since his passing, players like Russell Wilson and others have taken to social media to say how much Thomas meant to them.

The Denver Broncos legend was a prominent piece in their Super Bowl win in 2015. Thomas was a member of the Broncos for nine seasons and one of the most active members of his community.

The Broncos are paying tribute to Demaryius Thomas in their Week 14 game against the Detroit Lions.

Denver Broncos pay tribute to former NFL star Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas passed away far too young, at just 33 years old.

The Broncos are wearing a number 88 sticker on their helmets. In addition, they've added the number 88 to the field on the sidelines.

The former Broncos star wore the number 88 during his career there. Pictures of their tribute came from Sportskeeda Pro Football's Twitter page.

Emotions will be high at Mile High Stadium this week. As much as Broncos fans miss Thomas for his on-field greatness, it was his smile and caring personality that resonated the most with fans.

The Broncos took to Twitter Friday to release a statement on Thomas' untimely passing. To continue their tributes by putting the number 88 on the field and their helmets is a wholesome act.

Denver Broncos @Broncos



We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas. Denver Broncos @Broncos We are devastated and completely heartbroken.



Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. We are devastated and completely heartbroken.Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. https://t.co/0GLZIr6UP3 [Demaryius’] legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community.We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas. twitter.com/Broncos/status… [Demaryius’] legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community.We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas. twitter.com/Broncos/status…

Demaryius Thomas was one of the NFL's elite wide receivers over five years from 2012 through 2016. He made four Pro Bowls during that stretch and topped 1,000 yards every year.

He was a one-of-a-kind talent on the field. At 6' 3," he used his height and strength to get separation and earned yards after the catch with his physicality.

But his size was complemented by his electrifying speed, which was evident in an 80-yard overtime touchdown in the 2012 playoffs.

Pickswise @Pickswise



Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas has passed away, via @MilesGarrettTV Throwback to his historic walk-off touchdown catch vs. the Steelers in the 2011-12 AFC Wild Card

Peyton Manning and Von Miller were two of Thomas' teammates who loved him most. Manning's tribute to his former teammate was emotionally touching and one that showed how wonderful a person Thomas was off the field.

Manning's kids loved Thomas as if he was family to them.

The NFL community will continue to mourn the passing of one of the most caring individuals to play the game. The Broncos tribute is a beautiful way to tell their fans that they're not alone in their grief.

