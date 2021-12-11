NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn cited as potential candidate to take over as Denver Broncos HC in 2022

The Denver Broncos are in the third year of the Vic Fangio-led rebuild. Fangio is a defensive specialist, having spent 19 years as one of the NFL's most sought-after defensive coordinators. But with the Broncos failing to make progress from where they were in 2019 when they hired him, a change could be on the horizon.

On Wednesday, Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler wrote an article on ESPN that addressed Fangio's future. Although the Broncos locker room still respects their coach, the Broncos are likely in playoffs-or-bust mode.

One coach to watch for the Broncos head coaching position is Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Dan Quinn cited as potential candidate to take over Denver Broncos HC job in 2022

Vic Fangio has an 18-26 record in his three seasons as Denver Broncos head coach.

Fangio is also a defensive-minded coach, but in his three seasons with the Broncos, their defense has been underwhelming. This season, they've been better than any other under Fangio on that side of the ball. But in 2020, they were 21st in points and 25th in yards gained.

This year, they've been a top ten unit in both categories. The issues have stemmed from the offensive side of the ball. The Broncos' offense has been below-average since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season.

Fangio's 1-21 record when trailing at halftime is evidence that the Broncos aren't completely built from a roster standpoint to play from behind. Despite the wide receiver core of Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton, and Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos are 23rd in points per game.

If the Broncos move on from Fangio, they can rest knowing they gave him three years to prove himself. But Fowler and Graziano's report of having interest in Quinn comes as somewhat of a surprse.

By all accounts, Quinn is one of the most beloved player's coaches in the NFL. As head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, his team stood up for him countless times when he was in the hot seat.

Quinn has excelled in every season he's acted exclusively as a defensive coordinator, including this season with the Cowboys. But the Broncos should consider an offensive-minded coach moving forward.

Rumors have swirled all season around Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, or Aaron Rodgers being the Broncos quarterback in 2022. In order to entice them to Denver, the Broncos need to nail their next head coach hire.

Three of the Broncos' last four head coaches have been defensive coordinators. A change in philosophy could do wonders for a team that had ranked 20th or worse in points for six straight years.

