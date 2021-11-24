NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn linked to USC job

The Dallas Cowboys could end up losing their stud defensive coordinator after the 2021 season to USC if the recent rumors hold any truth.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the latest NFL coach to be linked for the head coaching vacancy at USC. USC fired Clay Helton a few months ago after eight seasons with the team.

The 2021 college football season is wrapping up the regular season and programs are beginning the annual coaching carousel. USC is 4-6 and fourth in the Pac-12 South, meaning the new head coach has a challenge on his hands. Urban Meyer, Mike Tomlin and Pete Carroll are other NFL coaches who have been rumored to have an interest in the USC job, but there has been no further evidence.

Dan Quinn is in his first season with the Dallas Cowboys after a stint as the head coach with the Atlanta Falcons. His best career accomplishment was being the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks during the Legion of Boom era.

Quinn is having a great season that makes him a prime candidate for USC. He has the Dallas Cowboys ranked as a top-10 defense this season with the second-most interceptions. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs have been superstars for the Cowboys in 2021, and Quinn's playcalling has been fantastic, for the most part.

Jerry Jones seems to be going all-in on the 2021 season for the Dallas Cowboys to win the Super Bowl. A deep playoff run will only further Dan Quinn's stock in the NCAA. There are several openings already and many more are soon to open up. The real question still remains: is Dan Quinn even interested?

Most NFL coaches don't seem to leave the league voluntarily to go back to college football. Dan Quinn has an amazing gig with a talented team in the Dallas Cowboys and might not want to give up his position. The NFL is more stressful as a coach, but it's also much easier compared to the NCAA. There's no recruiting and better job security. USC is currently a program with a ton of work needed to be a contender again.

Jon Wilner @wilnerhotline



- Pete Carroll lineage

- took Falcons to Super Bowl

- WC experience (49ers)

- right temperament



Worth monitoring as search heats up Trusted Hotline source just *speculated* on potential #USC candidate: Dan Quinn- Pete Carroll lineage- took Falcons to Super Bowl- WC experience (49ers)- right temperamentWorth monitoring as search heats up Trusted Hotline source just *speculated* on potential #USC candidate: Dan Quinn- Pete Carroll lineage- took Falcons to Super Bowl- WC experience (49ers)- right temperamentWorth monitoring as search heats up

Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 hotline started the rumor concerning Dan Quinn on Twitter. Wilner stated a trusted source speculated on Dan Quinn being a strong candidate for USC.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Quinn comes from former USC head coach Pete Carroll's coaching tree, has Super Bowl experience, and has the right mindset to lead a team like USC. Again, it's just a rumor and there is likely little truth behind it.

Edited by Piyush Bisht