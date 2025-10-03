Denver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles predictions, odds, and picks for Week 5 showdown

The Denver Broncos are coming off what many are calling a free win after facing the listless Cincinnati Bengals, missing Joe Burrow. If that was the easiest game on their schedule, the following game might be one of their most difficult.The Philadelphia Eagles haven't lost a game thus far this season, and won't be looking to lose their first here.Denver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles: Game DetailsDate and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1:00 PM ETGame: Broncos vs EaglesVenue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaDenver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles: Betting OddsMoneyline: Broncos (+170 BetMGM, +176 FanDuel), Eagles (-210 BetMGM, -210 FanDuel)Spread: Broncos (+3.5 BetMGM, +4.5 FanDuel), Eagles (-3.5 BetMGM, -4.5 FanDuel)Total: OVER 43.5 (BetMGM), UNDER 43.5 (FanDuel)Denver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles: PicksOne interesting bet is for a Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown on FanDuel. The back has scored a touchdown in three of his four games this season and seems overdue to have a multi-touchdown game. The Denver Broncos, tired from flying across the country, will give up more rushing opportunities than in past games.Jalen Hurts is another good choice to score an anytime touchdown due to the tush push, which is essentially an automatic rushing touchdown inside the two-yard line. If the Eagles get into that zone, it's most likely free money.Denver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Injury ReportBroncos injury reportQuinn Meinerz (Illness), guard - QuestionableNate Adkins (Concussion), tight end - QuestionableMarvin Mims (Hip), wide receiver - QuestionableJonah Elliss, (Ribs), linebacker - QuestionableEagles injury reportGrant Calcaterra (Illness), tight end - QuestionableDallas Goedert (Knee), tight end - QuestionableMyles Hinton (Undisclosed), offensive tackle - QuestionableWillie Lampkin (Leg), offensive tackle - QuestionableDenver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction for Week 5The Denver Broncos haven't won in Philadelphia since 1986. If they were to defeat an Eagles team, it wouldn't be the undefeated team coming off a Super Bowl season. The Broncos won't embarrass themselves, but the game will be over going into the fourth quarter.Denver, playing on a short week and expected to fly across the country against a rested Super Bowl champion with a multi-decade history of losing in the venue, will come up short. While many will talk about the potential of what a win would mean for second-year quarterback Bo Nix, he won't be able to match up with the overwhelmingly deep Eagles roster.The Eagles will get a lead early in the contest and hold onto it for the duration of the showdown. This will unlock Saquon Barkley to get extra carries in the second half, allowing him to hit a gear fans have not yet seen this season. The matchup also sets up for Courtland Sutton, who will have plenty of second-half underneath opportunities against a defense primarily playing against the deep ball.J.K. Dobbins, who is coming off the first 100-yard game by a Broncos running back in years, will see his streak of 100-yard games end at one.A.J. Brown, who has some interesting rumors about his potential exit floating around, will get more scrutiny than ever after a slow day, although the type of game won't benefit him much down the stretch.The Eagles will win 30-17.