Derrick Henry or Christian McCaffrey? NFL analyst makes difficult decision

Many would agree that Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey are two of some of the best running backs in the game. However, which one is better than the other?

On "First Take," NFL analyst Chris Russo made the tough choice and explained why:

"Henry had the bad foot two years ago. That's why he missed all those games. That would concern me a little bit with his injuries. But I love the way (McCaffrey) plays. You can throw to him out of the backfield to catch seven or eight passes a game ... and then give him the ball 13 times, he's another 90 yards again."

He said that while McCaffrey can pop through the air or on the ground, Henry was stuck running on the ground.

"Sometimes (with) Henry, you got to keep on feeding the beast. You got to hand him the ball, hand him the ball, hand him the ball. ... McCaffrey is a better blend of running back where you can do other things with him to help him fortify your offense. So, I think McCaffrey is the best running back in football. Never healthy. Yeah, but I'll take him."

Derrick Henry vs. Christian McCaffrey stats breakdown

Derrick Henry signs Christian McCaffrey's jersey at Tennessee Titans vs. Carolina Panthers.

It took Derrick Henry a while to pop, but he took over the Titans offense in 2018, posting his first 1,000-yard season in his third year. Between 2018 and 2020, he added roughly 500 yards to his year-end total each year. In 2018, he had 1,059 yards. In 2019, he had 1,540. In 2020, he had 2,027.

Through the air, however, his totals were only about 10 percent of his rushing production each season with 99, 206 and 114, in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The only major injury of his career came in 2021, limiting him to just eight games. As such, his total dropped to 937 yards. In 2022, he exploded back to 1,538 yards.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey has five seasons of 1,000 yards or more on the ground. And while his totals don't reach the same height between the tackles, he runs laps around Henry through the air. In 2019, he posted a 1,000-yard season as a receiver. He's also had four other seasons in which he's earned at least 500 yards through the air.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII pic.twitter.com/xzLaSTMj9X DeAndre Hopkins solves a lot of problems the Tennesse Titans created when they traded AJ Brown. Giving Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and or Will Levis a true #1 WR to punish defenses with when they load the box to stop Derrick Henry. D-Hop will make the jobs of Treylon Burks and a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Of course, the major con of McCaffrey's career has been his injury history. In two of the last three seasons, he's played less than eight games. With another season spinning up, an opportunity has arrived that could change Russo's mind. Will the Titans running back capitalize on it?

Derrick Henry  @KingHenry_2 At this point , just take the RB position out the game then . The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization , just seems like it don’t even matter . I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve . twitter.com/nfldraftscout/…

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit "First Take" and H/T Sportskeeda.

