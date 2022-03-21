Deshaun Watson hints at desire to bring back Jarvis Landry to Cleveland

Deshaun Watson's trade to the Cleveland Browns is one of the most significant transactions in NFL history. Watson still faces 22 sexual misconduct civil suits that could result in a suspension. From a strictly on-the-field perspective, he gives the Browns the most talented quarterback they've ever had.

The Browns are currently trying to construct the best roster possible to accommodate Watson whenever he plays. Jarvis Landry, one of the Browns' most influential players of the past four seasons, was left out of the team's plans after being released last Monday.

However, Landry may be back with the Browns before it's all said and done. NFL reporter Brad Stainbrook screengrabbed an image of Watson's Twitter, where he liked a tweet from teammate Greg Newsome II begging the team to re-sign Landry.

Brad Stainbrook @StainbrookNFL #Browns QB Deshaun Watson appears to want WR Jarvis Landry to come back to Cleveland:

Deshaun Watson is likely to have some say with the front office regarding the players he wants to play with. This has become a more common trend across the NFL in recent seasons.

If that is the case, and Landry hasn't grown negative feelings towards the team for releasing him, the pairing of the two has the power to be an excellent combination when paired with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Deshaun Watson to Jarvis Landry would be a lethal connection

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Landry offers a skill set that complements Cooper well. Cooper is most effective on the outside, while Landry's made a living throughout his career by playing in the slot.

Landry's numbers declined in 2021 but that can be attributed to the slew of injuries he suffered. In the six seasons proceeding that, his lowest receiving yards total was 840. Although he'll turn 30 in the middle of the season, Landry's leadership ability alone is reason enough Cleveland should consider bringing him back.

Cole Thompson of SI reported Sunday that Deshaun Watson could also be pulling for Cleveland to sign one of his former teammates, Will Fuller. Fuller was Watson's top wide receiver with the Houston Texans when the three-time Pro Bowler threw for a career-high 4,823 passing yards.

Fuller is a speedster who specializes in running past defenders on the outside. Cooper, Fuller, and Landry could form a stellar receiving trio.

Of course, this is all speculation for now. But Watson is a top-five quarterback, and the Browns will likely want to accommodate him from an on-the-field perspective. Whether Landry is part of that equation remains to be seen.

