"Wish the NFL gave more of a sh** about sexual violence against women than betting" - Disparity between Calvin Ridley and Deshaun Watson's suspension has NFL fans fuming 

After months and months of extensive investigation, the NFL finally came to a verdict on how to handle the Deshaun Watson situation. The quarterback will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022/23 season for his sexual misconduct.
Following the 2020/21 season, where he led the NFL in passing yards, reports surfaced that Watson was accused of sexual harassment by 24 female massage therapists.
The Texans decided to sit the quarterback out for the entirety of last season despite never being suspended or put on any reserve list.
At the end of the season, the Texans and the shot-caller picked up steam in a potential trade. The All-Pro quarterback was eventually dealt to the Cleveland Browns on March 18, 2022. The Browns gave up first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as their third-round pick in 2023 and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024.
Upon being traded to the Browns, Watson signed the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history when the Browns inked him to a five-year $230 million deal.
Nonetheless, many were upset that after such a long investigation, the quarterback only got suspended for six games.
On March 7, 2022 the NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2022/23 season for betting on his own team.
While there is no justifying what Ridley did, many people think it's unfair that he got suspended for a whole season while the former Texans quarterback got a six-game suspension.
NFL fans had much to say about Deshaun Watson only getting suspended six games
SB Nation NFL reporter Jeanna Kelley Tweeted that she wishes the NFL cared as much about violence against women as they did about betting on football games.
Warning: NSFW Language
Watson's accused sexual misconduct crimes are far worse than betting on a football game in any aspect. Unfortunately for Ridley, the NFL doesn't see it that way and he won't be able to set foot on a football field this season.