"Wish the NFL gave more of a sh** about sexual violence against women than betting" - Disparity between Calvin Ridley and Deshaun Watson's suspension has NFL fans fuming 

After months and months of extensive investigation, the NFL finally came to a verdict on how to handle the Deshaun Watson situation. The quarterback will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022/23 season for his sexual misconduct.

Following the 2020/21 season, where he led the NFL in passing yards, reports surfaced that Watson was accused of sexual harassment by 24 female massage therapists.

The Texans decided to sit the quarterback out for the entirety of last season despite never being suspended or put on any reserve list.

At the end of the season, the Texans and the shot-caller picked up steam in a potential trade. The All-Pro quarterback was eventually dealt to the Cleveland Browns on March 18, 2022. The Browns gave up first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as their third-round pick in 2023 and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024.

Upon being traded to the Browns, Watson signed the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history when the Browns inked him to a five-year $230 million deal.

Nonetheless, many were upset that after such a long investigation, the quarterback only got suspended for six games.

On March 7, 2022 the NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2022/23 season for betting on his own team.

While there is no justifying what Ridley did, many people think it's unfair that he got suspended for a whole season while the former Texans quarterback got a six-game suspension.

NFL fans had much to say about Deshaun Watson only getting suspended six games

SB Nation NFL reporter Jeanna Kelley Tweeted that she wishes the NFL cared as much about violence against women as they did about betting on football games.

Warning: NSFW Language

Jeanna Kelley @jeannathomas I've covered this league long enough to not be surprised about the disparity between Calvin Ridley's suspension and Deshaun Watson's. But personally, I sure wish the NFL gave more of a shit about sexual violence against women than betting on a few games with no inside info. I've covered this league long enough to not be surprised about the disparity between Calvin Ridley's suspension and Deshaun Watson's. But personally, I sure wish the NFL gave more of a shit about sexual violence against women than betting on a few games with no inside info.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



He got suspended indefinitely, through at least the entire 2022 season and possibly more.



He also lost $11.1 million in salary.



Deshaun Watson meanwhile received 6 game suspension, he'll only lose less than $1M. Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Deshaun Watson was facing over 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. @AdamSchefter For perspective, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins received a 6-game suspension for a PED violation.Deshaun Watson was facing over 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. @AdamSchefter For perspective, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins received a 6-game suspension for a PED violation.Deshaun Watson was facing over 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Calvin Ridley made a bet that his team will win a game in the NFLHe got suspended indefinitely, through at least the entire 2022 season and possibly more.He also lost $11.1 million in salary.Deshaun Watson meanwhile received 6 game suspension, he'll only lose less than $1M. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Calvin Ridley made a bet that his team will win a game in the NFLHe got suspended indefinitely, through at least the entire 2022 season and possibly more.He also lost $11.1 million in salary.Deshaun Watson meanwhile received 6 game suspension, he'll only lose less than $1M. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake Calvin Ridley seeing the Deshaun Watson suspension Calvin Ridley seeing the Deshaun Watson suspension https://t.co/CWQvo99X9T

Joe Bohaty @JRBohats Calvin Ridley 1 year suspension for betting $1500. Deshawn Watson 6 games for sexual misconduct allegedly 24 times... make it make sense. Still think Calvin should be suspended but not 3 times as much as Deshawn. Calvin Ridley 1 year suspension for betting $1500. Deshawn Watson 6 games for sexual misconduct allegedly 24 times... make it make sense. Still think Calvin should be suspended but not 3 times as much as Deshawn.

Bryce 🎸 (0-0) @HamlerMileHigh Twitter is gonna go fucking crazy when Watson only gets an 8-game suspension while Calvin Ridley gambled his pocket change and got a full year. Twitter is gonna go fucking crazy when Watson only gets an 8-game suspension while Calvin Ridley gambled his pocket change and got a full year.

Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeegNFP Calvin Ridley getting a longer suspension than Deshaun Watson is pretty messed up. Calvin Ridley getting a longer suspension than Deshaun Watson is pretty messed up.

Alex Micheletti @AlexMicheletti Calvin Ridley- year suspension for betting on games



Tom Brady- 4 games for “inflated footballs” which went to federal court



Deshaun Watson- only 6 games for 25 women that reported sexual misconduct from Deshaun



Please do the right thing and appeal Roger Goodell Calvin Ridley- year suspension for betting on gamesTom Brady- 4 games for “inflated footballs” which went to federal courtDeshaun Watson- only 6 games for 25 women that reported sexual misconduct from DeshaunPlease do the right thing and appeal Roger Goodell

Jake M-C @J_Tina_37 Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN Per sources, Deshaun Watson and the NFL did engage in further settlement talks in recent days, but neither side felt they got close. The best Watson’s side indicated it would accept was 6-8 games. Best league indicated it was willing to do was 12 games + heavy fine $8 mil range). Per sources, Deshaun Watson and the NFL did engage in further settlement talks in recent days, but neither side felt they got close. The best Watson’s side indicated it would accept was 6-8 games. Best league indicated it was willing to do was 12 games + heavy fine $8 mil range). 22 women. 22. And this man is about to get away with a 6-8 game suspension. Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley gets a year for betting on games he didn’t even play in. The NFL in a nutshell. Absolute joke. twitter.com/dangrazianoesp… 22 women. 22. And this man is about to get away with a 6-8 game suspension. Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley gets a year for betting on games he didn’t even play in. The NFL in a nutshell. Absolute joke. twitter.com/dangrazianoesp…

Blake @blakenyjets Ray Rice’s suspension + Big Ben’s suspension + Deshaun Watson’s suspension = 12 games



Calvin Ridley’s suspension = 17 games Ray Rice’s suspension + Big Ben’s suspension + Deshaun Watson’s suspension = 12 gamesCalvin Ridley’s suspension = 17 games

Watson's accused sexual misconduct crimes are far worse than betting on a football game in any aspect. Unfortunately for Ridley, the NFL doesn't see it that way and he won't be able to set foot on a football field this season.

