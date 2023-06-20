Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend Jilly Anais are enjoying the offseason in Paris before the start of the 2023 season. Anais shared a video of her and the Browns quarterback in the city. While many fans left some positive comments on the video, one commented a threatening message for Watson.

A fan stated that he'd shoot the quarterback if Cleveland were to have a losing record this season:

The comment was directed to Watson on the video. Credit: Jilly Anais' TikTok

Under the leadership of first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Cleveland Browns enjoyed a successful 2020 season, winning 11 games and securing their first playoff victory in years by reaching the Divisional Round.

In March, Browns general manager Andrew Berry made a trade for Deshaun Watson, acquiring the talented quarterback. Watson's subsequent contract extension was worth a fully guaranteed $230 million over five years. However, the Browns restructured the contract in March, freeing up approximately $36 million in salary cap space. As a result, Watson's salary cap hit for this year was reduced from $55 million to $19.1 million.

He missed the first 11 games last season and was fined $5 million over claims that he sexually assaulted and harassed over 20 women. The former Clemson Tigers star threw for 1,106 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in six starts.

Notable games for Deshaun Watson and the Browns this season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Watson and the Browns will start the season facing all three of their AFC North rivals. They open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals and then travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. In Week four, Cleveland will host the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers will be their opponent after their early Week Five bye and will head to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seahawks. Their next-to-last game will be on Thursday Night Football versus the New York Jets.

The Browns won seven games in 2022 and are looking to get a winning season and playoff appearance this season.

