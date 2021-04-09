NFL: Deshaun Watson's text messages and DMs to massage therapist leak online

Deshaun Watson's troubles continue to increase with every passing day. The Houston Texans QB recently lost endorsement deals with sports manufacturer Nike and music giant Beats by Dr. Dre. He is also close to being put on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List until this whole situation is over.

Unfortunately for Watson, it doesn't seem like things are going to get better any time soon. The Texans star was hopeful that things would start to turn around soon because they have steadily just gotten worse.

Conversations between Deshaun Watson and accusers are leaked to the internet

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

A conversation between Watson and a massage therapist from Atlanta, Georgia leaked online. The massage therapist mentioned that the QB paid for her plane ticket to Houston. From the messages, it seems that she's telling the truth about Watson flying her out for their appointment.

If you wonder why some women are afraid to come out about sexual assault, this is why. Comment section of the woman that came forward against Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/bm7M6iPWyP — Rob / sad Houston sports fan (@Houst0n4L) April 6, 2021

Deshaun Watson's conversation with Atlanta massage therapist

Flight confirmation

Looking at the messages only proved one thing: Watson flew the massage therapist out to Houston. The actions that he's being accused of are still in question because there isn't a paper trail to what happened during the session. Looking at the conversation it seems harmless. It doesn't look like Deshaun is overstepping any boundaries.

Trip Advisor plans

Based on this set of messages, it looks like Deshaun Watson had set up a suite for an appointment between the two. Watson borrowed a massage table from the Houston Texans training staff. Still, there's nothing that proves Deshaun Watson did the things that he's being accused of.

Deshaun Watson’s attorney has filed an emergency petition to have all 22 of his accusers publicly identified.



"For Mr. Buzbee this case has never been about seeking justice in a courtroom, but destroying Deshaun's reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself." pic.twitter.com/En0n91ELR3 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 8, 2021

The conversations that hit the internet do not reveal the full extent of the meeting between Watson and the therapist. Only certain areas are highlighted and that doesn't make it easy to tell if he did anything inappropriate to these women. Things will start to develop further if attorney Rusty Hardin's request to make the identity of all 22 accusers public goes through.

With Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley breaking their silence, other accusers may soon follow. Attorney Tony Buzbee has it all planned out and is most likely in control of when the women make their names public. Two women came out this week and we could potentially see more next week. As of right now, it's a waiting game and things will need to be worked out in a courtroom.

