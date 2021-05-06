Detroit Lions Draft Picks 2021: Who did the Lions pick? Full List of Selections 

The Detroit Lions will try to pivot quickly after the loss of Matthew Stafford and the addition of Jared Goff.

Here's a look at what they did in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions' Draft Picks of 2021:

# 1 Round 1 Pick 7: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Some wondered if the Detroit Lions would pick one of the top quarterbacks on the board and have Jared Goff act as a bridge. However, the Lions decided to go all-in on Goff by selecting Penei Sewell.

At 6' 5" and 331 pounds, the junior-turned-rookie has a good size. He was expected to go in the first round and was not a reach. A comparison to Sewell, who is expected to start on day one, would be Trent Williams.

Lions 1st RD pick: Penei Sewell, the highest-graded OT since 2014 (95.5) pic.twitter.com/CXZx9o3IPc — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2021

# 2 Round 2 Pick 41: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

With their second pick, the Detroit Lions selected Levi Onwuzurike. The senior weighed in at 290 pounds and measured 6' 3". In terms of size, Onwuzurike is a little light and needs to add some weight. Nevertheless, he was projected to be a second-round talent.

With the Lions choosing him in that round, there was no reach. The defensive tackle is likened to Sheldon Richardson. Many think he could start within two seasons, but the Detroit Lions would like him to be ready sooner.

# 3 Round 3 Pick 72: Alim McNeill, DT, NC State

With their third pick in the Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Alim McNeill. At 6' 2" and 205 pounds, the junior has a good size for the position.

NFL.com had McNeill going in the second or third round, so the Lions avoided reaching with the pick. McNeill is comparable to Kalen Saunders and is a good backup. He should grow into a starter within a few seasons, though.

#4 Round 3 Pick 101: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

Next, the Detroit Lions selected Ifeatu Melifonwu. The junior weighed in at 205 pounds and is 6' 3" tall. The rookie was seen as a second-round talent, so the Lions made out pretty well.

The cornerback could be seen as the next Trumain Johnson. Many think he could be a starter after a season under his belt.

#5 Round 4 Pick 112: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

With their fifth pick in the Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Amon-Ra St. Brown. The junior measured in at 5'11" and 197 pounds.

It would be good if St. Brown adds about ten pounds and an inch to his height, but if he were to only add one of those, he'd be in really good shape.

Going into the 2021 draft, NFL.com had St. Brown as a second to third-round pick, giving the Lions a good value. St. Brown is comparable to Keelan Cole and could be a starter in 2022.

#6 Round 4 Pick 113: Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

Up next, the Detroit Lions selected Derrick Barnes. Barnes weighed in at 238 pounds and is 6' 0"; he seems a tad short for this position. He will likely be a special teams contender or an end-of-roster filler.

#7 Round 7 Pick 257: Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State

Lastly, the Detroit Lions selected Jermar Jefferson after three rounds of waiting. The running back weighed 206 pounds and is 5' 10" tall. The junior has a good size for a running back.

New #Lions RB Jermar Jefferson clearly entering the NFL with a chip on his shoulder. Said he was expecting to be drafted in the 3-4th round.



"The Lions are getting everything out of me. Everything." — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) May 1, 2021

He could hide behind his linemen more easily than other taller backs, but he's also big enough, so injuries are less of a concern.

NFL.com had Jermar Jefferson as a fifth-round option. With the Detroit Lions selecting him two rounds later, they have got a great value. Jefferson is reminiscent of a certain Jordan Howard.