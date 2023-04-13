Dexter Lawrence landing spots: Top 3 teams that should make move for Giants DT if he demands trade

The Dexter Lawrence trade situation is a big piece of news coming out of the New York Giants. He will not report to the start of the team workouts as he is reportedly unhappy with his current contract situation. That in itself is an indicator that he may soon ask for a trade. Given that he made the Pro Bowl last season, it won't be hard for him to find a spot if the need arises, especially considering that many teams are looking for a tackle.

Of course, the New York Giants would not like to trade Dexter Lawrence and could still use the franchise tag on him, if needed. If they do, however, open up the possibility of a trade, they may want to ship him to a team outside the NFC East so that he is not in the same division. The Giants made the playoffs last season and will be looking to build on that and would not want a former player standing in the way.

Furthermore, any team he trades for will need to have cap space. If a big contract is what Dexter Lawrence wants, he will need to find a team that can offer him the big bucks. Any team that wants him will probably also be a playoff contender at the very least, or expect to be one, as they will look at his position as a crucial piece. Lawrence himself will also want it to be so in order to ensure that he does not take a downgrade by going to the team.

With all these different parameters in mind, here are the top three teams that could choose to trade for him.

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are rebuilding their entire defensive line. Pertaining to the nose tackle position, they released Al Woods. It means that they are looking for someone to come and play in that position. Notably, they have hosted or are planning to host draft players like Jalen Carter and Calvin Avery. But replacing Woods means having someone with NFL experience. He was a defensive captain and 13-year NFL veteran. They could use someone like Dexter Lawrence in there.

Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL



A quick look at a potential day three draft option to help fill the void:

youtube.com/shorts/yp7_4Yh… With Al Woods being released, nose tackle remains a huge area of need.A quick look at a potential day three draft option to help fill the void: With Al Woods being released, nose tackle remains a huge area of need.A quick look at a potential day three draft option to help fill the void:youtube.com/shorts/yp7_4Yh…

The Seahawks, even after losing Russell Wilson last season, made it to the playoffs and are expected to be contenders this season. They have a wily coach in Pete Carroll and Dexter Lawrence might make a lot of sense for them. The only holdup might be that the New York Giants may not want to trade within the NFC, even if they are not part of their division, and the cap space may be tight if they address other needs with veterans.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the current Super Bowl champions. With Patrick Mahomes in town, they are expected to remain competitive for years to come. Despite their obvious strengths, they are currently in a bit of a flux in the defensive line. Chris Jones is there to anchor everything but apart from that there are arguably slim pickings.

Derrick Nnadi is the current incumbent. He has won two Super Bowls with them but is a former third-round selection who has never made the Pro Bowl. He was signed to a year-long deal last season and again this season, showing that he is not as highly coveted by the organization as some other players. Behind him, Byron Cowart has not started in the league for a couple of years now.

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense often gets ignored because of the number of points they score on offense. Having a nose tackle like Dexter Lawrence would make them even stronger. They are also in the AFC and the Giants should not have any objection to that. This looks like too good a fit to pass up.

#3 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are not a team one expects to be in the running for the playoffs automatically. With the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals in their division, it is going to be tough. However, Deshaun Watson will have his first full season this year and they can really make a splash if he plays well.

One area that the organization is clearly looking at is nose tackles. In fact, Al Woods visited them after his release from the Seattle Seahawks, which shows they are in the market for that position and are not happy with their current options. Based on the visit, it also seems like they are not looking at the draft for the position but are looking at free agency or possibly a trade.

Chillicothe Gazette @ChilliGaz Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods completed a visit with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, but no deal as of yet has been made. beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods completed a visit with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, but no deal as of yet has been made. beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p…

In that case, it would make perfect sense for them to get Dexter Lawrence, if he is available. He would immediately plug in that hole. They have already added three players to the interior of the defensive line this offseason, which clearly shows their concerns. If they have still not got a fit out of them, then it makes sense to reach out and take one of the best players in that position if Dexter Lawrence comes on the market.

