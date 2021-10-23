NFL DFS picks: Allen Robinson and other players who are sleepers for Week 7

Finding value in NFL DFS lineups is important in GPP and tough cash games when you need a unique lineup to compete. Week 7 of the NFL will have plenty of potential sleepers (does Allen Robinson count as a sleeper at this point?) even if a staggering 6 teams are on bye. If you’re looking to buy up on certain stud players, you can round out your lineup with the following sleeper picks:

#1 - QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets (DraftKings: $5,300 | FanDuel: $6,800)

The rookie quarterback continues to grow as the NFL season wears on. With so many other expensive quarterback options, look for Mac Jones to bring value for his price against division rivals, the New York Jets. Don't expect a blowout like last time in NFL Week 2 but rather a closer game that will force Jones to pass more. Jones and the number 3 on this list, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, would make a unique, contrarian DFS stack for NFL Week 7 as well.

#2 - RB J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers (DraftKings: $5,000 | FanDuel: $5,700)

Even with running back Antonio Gibson in the lineup, J.D. McKissic still enjoys significant run as the second running back for the Washington Football Team. Watch for the Football Team to deal with a negative game script against the Green Bay Packers, where Washington will utilize McKissic on passing downs. He’s not touchdown dependent so just the receiving will bring value to his low price point.

All-Pro Reels @allproreels RB JD McKissic ( @JdMckissic ) had eight receptions for 65 receiving yards on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also recorded eight rushes for 44-yards. McKissic’s 110 scrimmage yards are a career-high. RB JD McKissic (@JdMckissic) had eight receptions for 65 receiving yards on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also recorded eight rushes for 44-yards. McKissic’s 110 scrimmage yards are a career-high. https://t.co/cnlEdh39ca

#3 - WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets (DraftKings: $5,300 | FanDuel: $5,700)

Chasing wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’ first career TD pass might be fool’s gold, but statistically speaking, it’s due. Even though the Jets have a good passing defense, look for Meyers to continue to enjoy a high target share from quarterback Mac Jones. The Patriots may find themselves in more of a dog fight than expected, so in a neutral game script, Jones may continue to find Meyers as a passing outlet. At Meyers’ low price point, it’s worth a shot to bet that his first TD(s) will come this week.

#4 - RB Devontae Booker, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers (DraftKings: $5,500 | FanDuel: $5,800)

The Panthers boast a solid defense, but their rushing defense gives up 4.7 yards per carry. Add in the fact that the Giants may face a negative game script where quarterback Daniel Jones needs to check the ball down to his back, and running back Devontae Booker will return value and then some for NFL Week 7.

#5 - WR Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings: $5,100 | FanDuel: $5,800)

Allen Robinson will not meet his draft capital for the 2021 season. For one week though, it’s worth taking a shot to smash above his already low price point. The Buccaneers boast a top-notch rushing defense, forcing teams to regularly try to air it out against them. As Bears quarterback Justin Fields continues to learn about the NFL game, look for him to pepper Robinson with targets to establish a rapport and salvage a lost fantasy season for Allen Robinson to some extent.

