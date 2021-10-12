NFL Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: How Saquon Barkley injury paves the way for Devontae Booker

A new development in fantasy football looks ready to unfold on the New York Giants' front in the middle of an injury-ridden spell.

The Giants weren't seen as legitimate contenders for the NFC East title prior to the 2021 season, but injuries have made them legitimate players for a top-10 draft pick and have made their backups streaming options in fantasy football. Wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard have missed several games already, and now Kenny Golladay is sidelined. Tight end Evan Engram missed the first two games, quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a concussion Sunday and now Saquon Barkley is suffering a lower-body injury again.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Giants star RB Saquon Barkley is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain, sources say, an injury that likely knocks him out next week. He’ll have more tests, but he’s best characterized as week-to-week. A fast healer, Barkley will work to miss only one week. #Giants star RB Saquon Barkley is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain, sources say, an injury that likely knocks him out next week. He’ll have more tests, but he’s best characterized as week-to-week. A fast healer, Barkley will work to miss only one week.

Part of the reason the Giants were still seen as a team that could bounce back from their offensive injuries was Saquon Barkley. He was coming off a season-ending knee injury and was finally being fully unleashed on opposing defenses. With a left ankle sprain on Sunday, that now appears short-lived and seems to put him back on the shelf until November.

Saquon Barkley's injury opens up role for Devontae Booker in fantasy football

Fantasy football owners with Saquon Barkley have been hitting their heads on their desks this season. He finally had two straight games with over 20 fantasy football points and only attempted two carries before his injury in Week 5. There is a saving grace, however. Backup Devontae Booker entered the game and wound up with 20 points of his own against the Dallas Cowboys. He went from having ten touches all year to having 20 this week alone.

Devontae Booker has never been a great option in fantasy football, but he could be a featured player in Week 6 against the LA Rams. The Giants have very few weapons and could also end up with Mike Glennon at quarterback and John Ross as the top wide receiver. The offense currently has two available wide receivers on the roster... two. Saquon Barkley's injury allows Devonate Booker to put the offense on his back and produce.

The Rams are surprisingly ranked 24th overall, 23rd against the pass and 19th against the run. Barkley will be out for Week 6 and Booker will get the majority of the touches, with rookie Gary Brightwell serving as his backup. Booker has never been the best pass-catcher, but will see plenty of targets out of the backfield. He will be used more to pound the defense and could end up close to 100 yards against the Rams, giving him a good score in fantasy football.

Jake Tribbey @JakeTribbey Devontae Booker yesterday:- 60/68 snaps

- 29 routes on 41 dropbacks

- 19 touches

- an incredibly gross 2.6 YPC

New York have little chance of beating the Rams with Matthew Stafford and his offense, but Devontae Booker can help salvage your fantasy football lineup in Saquon Barkley's absence. Barkley could miss Week 6 and 7, which would allow Booker to start to find a groove on the offense as they approach the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. Even if Barkley is available for Week 8, the Giants would be smart not to throw him back in as the featured back. Booker should continue to see a decent amount of snaps for the rest of the season and remain a streaming option in fantasy football as a FLEX.

