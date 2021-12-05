DFS Week 13: 3 Tight Ends to target

Tight Ends in fantasy and DFS are a complete wasteland. Travis Kelce is the only one that fantasy managers can call because they can trust him, and he’s arguably having one of his worst statistical seasons by his lofty standards.

The NFL flexed the Kansas City Chiefs/Denver Broncos game to Sunday night, so Kelce is off the main slate this week. That means DFS players cannot pay up for him two weeks in a row. Luckily for DFS players, it’s not all dreary.

The following tight ends can do well based on volume, matchup, and their price should be affordable, except for number 1 on the list.

3 Tight Ends to Target for DFS Week 13

#1 - Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $5,300 | FanDuel $7,000)

When wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski were both out, QB Tom Brady seemed to struggle a bit without a safety blanket.

Now that Gronkowski is back and Brown continues to be out, Gronk continues to command a high volume of targets. His telepathy with Brady certainly helps. Look for Gronkowski to score his first touchdown catch since Week 2 against the soft Atlanta Falcons defense.

Rob Gronkowski is the gold standard in terms of “paying up” for tight ends in DFS.

#2 - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $4,200 | FanDuel $5,400)

The rookie tight end is one of the best values in fantasy football and DFS play. He cleared concussion protocol this week and should be good to go. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s arm strength has decreased to the point of Chad Pennington levels, which means more short-to-intermediate targets for Freiermuth.

He’s a solid endzone target and is always a threat to get two touchdown catches. The Baltimore Ravens are in the top 5 in fantasy points given up to the TE position.

For DFS, Pat Freiermuth’s price still screams value. Take him without regret.

Connor Groel @ConnorGroel Your NFL leaders in receiving TDs since Week 8 with 5 each:



- Stefon Diggs (yup, makes sense)

- Adam Thielen (that dude's always scoring)

- Pat Freiermuth (wait, WHAT) Your NFL leaders in receiving TDs since Week 8 with 5 each:- Stefon Diggs (yup, makes sense)- Adam Thielen (that dude's always scoring)- Pat Freiermuth (wait, WHAT)

#3 - Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team (DraftKings $4,000 | FanDuel $5,600)

Logan Thomas is one of those solid tight end plays that will fly under the radar because of his prolonged absence due to injury. Thomas could smash this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are in the top 5 in fantasy points given up to tight ends. His cheaper price allows you to have a solid pick at tight end, enabling you to invest more in other positions.

Logan Thomas should be in one of your DFS lineups for Week 13.

