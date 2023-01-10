Did Aaron Rodgers retire? Fact-checking the Packers QB's retirement rumors following devastating loss to Lions

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered defeat in what ultimately turned out to be their final game of the 2022-2023 NFL season. It ended their playoff hopes and officially starts the offseason.

This could end up being a monumental offseason. Rodgers' future is up in the air and there could be major changes coming.

However, the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not retired, at least not yet. He is still under contract for a lot of money and hasn't made an official decision.

Following the loss to the Lions, Rodgers infamously snubbed rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who asked for a jersey swap.

The quarterback justified it by saying that there are certain jerseys he wants to keep, ones for milestones and other important things. This led to speculation that he had decided to retire and that this was his final NFL jersey.

That may end up being true. There is an entire offseason for Rodgers to decide that, but as of now, he's made no such decision.

It could also be his final game in Green Bay. They may move on or he may demand a trade after the offense was in shambles for much of this season.

There is a lot of speculation about his and the Packers' future. For now, that's all it is: speculation.

Odds for Aaron Rodgers' future following failure to qualify for postseason

After being sent home early by the rival Detroit Lions, the cards are all on the table for Aaron Rodgers.

Oddsmakers have already begun setting odds on which team, if any, the legendary quarterback is headed to next. Per Bookies, this is what they currently look like:

Packers +200

San Francisco 49ers +450

Las Vegas Raiders +575

Tennessee Titans +1200

New York Jets +1200

Seattle Seahawks +1250

Indianapolis Colts +1500

Retirement +650

This doesn't list all the teams that would be interested in Rodgers if he were to be made available, but these teams probably stand the highest chance of landing him should they choose to go after him.

Could Aaron Rodgers join the San Francisco 49ers?

Despite all the rumors, oddsmakers feel fairly confident that Rodgers will be back in Lambeau for at least one more season.

