Did Deestroying get signed to the NFL? All about YouTuber’s football journey

Deestroying is one of the most famous American football YouTubers on the planet, and the social media star has an impressive 5.7 million subscribers.

Deestroying has featured in numerous collaborations with NFL stars but has never gotten signed to play. However, the former University of Central Florida kicker just inked a deal to join the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL.

Recently, the dual-threat special teams star reacted to joining the Brahmas in an extended video on his YouTube channel.

The YouTuber was emotional as he said,

"This whole time, I was trying to figure out my options. Maybe I have some eligibility left to go back to college. I might get an NFL tryout. Maybe I have to go to USFL, maybe I have to play in Europe. Do something. And literally, in this moment, it all just became clear."

How and when the YouTube star makes his UFL debut remains to be seen.

Deestroying's college football career

The University of Central Florida recruited Destroying following a stellar high school career with Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Costa Rica-born star joined the University of Central Florida to play as a wide receiver and placekicker on their football team.

While studying at UCF, he was a marketing major. He played as a kickoff specialist in the initial two seasons of his collegiate football career.

Deestroying loses NCAA eligibility over YouTube channel

In 2017, Deestroying received an ultimatum from the NCAA to delete or demonetize his burgeoning YouTube channel if he wanted to retain his NCAA eligibility. Remember, that was at the time when NCAA athletes couldn't profit directly from the use of their image and likeness.

The NCAA had strict rules that outlawed collegiate athletes from profiting off their athletic ability aside from their scholarships.

Despite the ultimatum, the YouTube star continued normal operations with his channel and, in turn, lost his scholarship and NCAA eligibility. He later sued UCF over the issue in July 2018, eventually settling to complete his marketing degree at the institution.

These days, Deestroying is doing great as a YouTuber. He has gone from impersonating the likes of Tom Brady, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Odell Beckham Jr. to recording collaborations with Tyreek Hill, Cam Newton, Antonio Brown, and more. Furthermore, he regularly partners with the NFL to create content.