Did Kanye West namedrop Drew Brees on Donda 2? NFL fans expecting a possible feature

Kanye West has dropped a new album and NFL fans can't believe their ears. In the song, West appears to say former NFL quarterback Drew Brees' name repeatedly.

As such, fans have something to say. That is, those fans that aren't arguing over whether his name is being dropped or not.

Jono Barnes @JonoBarnes @nick_underhill I hope it was nicer than Eminem’s Drew Brees namedrop @nick_underhill I hope it was nicer than Eminem’s Drew Brees namedrop

This fan didn't hear it with their own two ears, but a quick search on YouTube can find the clip.

Kanye West isn't a rapper who wants this reaction from those who listen.

Joseph ⚜️ @JosephStamm09 @nick_underhill Coulda swore I heard that but that might just be the Saints fan in me lol @nick_underhill Coulda swore I heard that but that might just be the Saints fan in me lol

The fan here couldn't believe what he heard.

This is in reference to the above average price. For the uninitiated, West is charging $200 for the album.

Diss4pointing @Diss4pointing @nick_underhill The only people listening to Kanye should be therapists. @nick_underhill The only people listening to Kanye should be therapists.

The joke from this Twitter user is cruel, but the poster deserves credit where credit is due.

. @Elipsesthreedot @nick_underhill If so I may be back in on Kanye @nick_underhill If so I may be back in on Kanye

It appears all this fan needed was a reference to football to get back into West's music.

The fan responsible for this post isn't impressed. It is going to take more than saying a player's name to get him to sign up.

The Twitter user here is quick to point out that older artists have already explored the Drew Brees frontier.

For those hoping this leads to Brees rapping, it is worth noting that the quarterback stayed away from Eminem's albums, so one would think he would stay away from this as well.

Laurel or Yanny? Drew Brees or something else? Which NFL fans are on the right side?

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

Perhaps West was going for this reaction from NFL fans. In how he said "Drew Brees," he created a conversation about the difference in what people heard.

He said it using autotune with "Brees" extended to sound closer to "breeze." The way he said it, any number of words could have been inferred.

The lyrics sound like "Drew Brees," but could also be "oh, please," "the freeze," "the sneeze," or any number of other variations. In the song, he says it repeatedly.

It is unclear as to what he means by this. The artist streamed the album on YouTube, and in the clip, he shows a dark silhouette against a near-set sun standing on water.

At the end of the clip, he begins to walk offscreen.

The context of the scene appears to indicate something different than football, but one could only ask the rap artist if he said "Drew Brees" and what he meant by the lyric.

Was there a message behind it? What was the reason for throwing the NFL quarterback's name into the song?

Donda 2 is now available for listening.

