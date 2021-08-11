Did the NFL go overboard with the taunting rule? Fans react to the new set of rule changes

The NFL is back to being its fussiest. The league has now decided that the best way to spend its time in the offseason is by making its taunting rule enforcement tougher. Not only are players liable to be penalized, they are also liable to get ejected, fined, and even suspended.

With the new taunting rules, 2 taunting penalties would result into ejection. Players may even be suspended and fined.



Does the ruling make the NFL less fun?



pic.twitter.com/XNk3mMP97C — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 10, 2021

Fans have had a decidedly mixed reaction, which explains why the moniker "No Fun League" is back in vogue again. Others have been slightly more sympathetic in seeing the NFL's point of view.

Fans staunchly against the taunting rule

Many fans have come out against the idea that enforcement of the taunting rule needs to be tougher. They recognize that players train day in and day out to get to the level where they can take the field in the NFL. After making a great play, sometimes emotions can understandably boil over.

If, in any case, such a spontaneous exclamation in the vicinity of an opposition player runs afoul of the taunting rule, it would seem a travesty. The unintended consequences of the taunting rule can be severe, in that they can decidedly change games.

Another argument against the taunting rule is that sport is not merely about the game, but about passion and loyalty. In matches that are traditional rivalries, fans almost expect their players to take the game to the other team. That includes trying to rile up the opposition. It also includes rubbing their noses in after besting them.

The enforcement of the taunting rule will water down these rivalries.

Hot take: When guys, that are training all year and risking brain injuries, beat the best in the world to score/make a big play they should be allowed to rub it in their opponents face as much as they want



Also taunting adds to rivalries which is fun for the league. #NoFunLeague https://t.co/CU1T1C7jNr — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) August 10, 2021

Some fans seeing the nuance in the taunting rule

Other fans see the benefits of stricter enforcement of the taunting rule. They are right in noting that taunting does not curtail celebrations with the team; they prohibit explicit exhibition of animosity against the opposing team.

Spoke to NFL officials on the taunting penalties last week...There's a significant difference in making gestures and making gestures AT opposing players. @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 10, 2021

While hardcore fans might like the explosion of emotion, families and parents might see taunting as an act of bullying. This can lead to a reduced interest in the sport as a family game, and the NFL seems mindful of getting ahead of that curve.

It does seem, though, that the NFL has gone ever so slightly over the top with the rule change. Stricter enforcement should be a part of the game. However, ejecting players or suspending them seems too much of an overreaction.

Ultimately, whether this rule sticks or fades will depend on the fan and viewer reactions in the coming seasons.

