Top 10 rivalries to look forward to in the 2021 NFL season

Rivalry games can make or break a season. When the 2021 NFL schedule was announced, a couple of numbers on the calendar were immediately circled in anticipation. NFL Division rivalries have a habit of being a spectacle, after all.

Some rivalries have developed more recently, but, rest assured, they carry the same fervor as the seasoned ones.

10 NFL rivalry games to watch out for in 2021

#1 Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 16

About 150 miles separate Pittsburgh from Cleveland. This rivalry has been going on for decades and has only intensified in the last two years.

Two seasons ago, it was the Mason Rudolph-Myles Garrett fight that kept media houses busy for a couple of weeks. That fight ended with Rudolph being hit with his own helmet.

Last season, the Browns defeated the Steelers in the season finale and the two teams met again in the Wild Card Game. The Browns got ahead of the Steelers early and often, ending Pittsburgh's chances at a playoff run.

The Steelers have certainly had some thoughts about their last meeting and will be out for revenge. This could be Ben Roethlisberger's last season in the NFL, which adds another dimension to their Week 16 meeting. This rivalry could reach its denouement in 2021.

#2 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, Week 3

This will be Jalen Hurts' second start at AT&T Field. In his first, he threw for 342 yards.

This season, the Dallas Cowboys have their franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, back healthy and ready to take the NFL by storm once again. The Cowboys have also added rookie linebacker Micah Parsons to their ranks, who, coincidentally, is from Pennsylvania.

This rivalry is regarded as one of the most competitive in the NFL, and with Prescott running the show, you're more or less guaranteed an eventful night.

#3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, Week 4

The Buccaneers and Patriots aren't eternal NFL rivals just yet.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski both left the Patriots, signed with the Bucs last season, and won the Super Bowl. This will be the legendary duo's first return to Foxborough since leaving in 2019.

Will the defending Super Bowl champions decimate the Patriots? Or will Bill Belichick summon the NFL gods and mount a resistance? This could be the start of a new rivalry.

#4 Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, Week 10

It's difficult to pinpoint the exact moment of the birth of this NFL rivalry. Was it the NFC Championship game in 2014 that saw Seattle emerge victorious? Was it the "Fail Mary" game?

If Aaron Rodgers features for the Packers, this game could be all that it's hyped up to be.

#5 Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, Week 12

The Philadelphia Eagles may regret their most recent move when they enter MetLife Stadium this NFL season.

This NFC East rivalry is one of the fiercest in the league. In the last week of the 2020 season, the Giants were on the edge of winning the division. They beat the Dallas Cowboys, and all the Giants needed was an Eagles win over Washington on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles made some interesting changes, including sitting Jalen Hurts and bringing in Nate Sudfeld. Washington picked up the win, costing the Giants a playoff run.

The Eagles weren't done yet, as they made a trade in the first round of the draft, leaping over the Giants to draft DeVonta Smith. The Giants were looking to draft the Heisman Trophy winner before the Eagles pulled an Ocean's Eleven on them.

#6 New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, Week 16

The Bills and Patriots have been a fierce NFL rivalry for many seasons. In 2020, the Bills were utterly dominant, while the Patriots struggled to stay above water after Tom Brady's departure. If the Patriots figure it out then this will surely be the game that it once was. New England certainly had an eventful offseason to ensure this will be more of a contest than last season.

#7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, Week 15

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into New Orleans in the 2020 NFC Divisional Round and beat the Saints in what became quarterback Drew Brees' last game before he rode off into the Big Easy sunset. It remains to be seen whether Jameis Winston starts or the responsibility lies with Taysom Hill, but the NFC South rivalry division games are always feisty.

#8 Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing at Allegiant for the first time in front of Raider Nation. This NFL division rivalry is always better with fans. Add a swanky new stadium to the mix, and the NFL's viewing numbers are primed to go up. With Patrick Mahomes raring to go after surgery, this could prove to be a proper spectacle.

#9 Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, Week 14

Another AFC North division rivalry game involving the Browns, this one is sure to live up to its status. The Ravens and Browns played in one of the most competitive NFL games last season. The two ended up tying with 11-5 records, with the Ravens ultimately owning the tie.

#10 Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, Week 3

This could be a return for Aaron Rodgers to his hometown, with an emphasis on the "could."

Either that, or it could be the start of two young quarterbacks taking this NFL rivalry into their own hands. These two teams last met in the NFC Championship game when the 49ers won a trip to the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers has been known to struggle against the 49ers, so if he does start, it could be a game to put an end to that curse.

