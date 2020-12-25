NFL Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

During the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys’ first matchup of the season back in Week 8, it was the Cowboys who were forced into playing their backup quarterback. Now, the Eagles have also gone to their reserve signalcaller, by choice. QB Jalen Hurts hopes that he can secure his first career division win at Dallas.

The Eagles continue to look like a much sharper offense with Jalen Hurts at the helm, including during last week’s road tilt against the Arizona Cardinals. Hurts accounted for 4 touchdowns last week in a tough luck loss to Arizona by a final score of 33-26. Two of Hurts’ touchdown passes were caught by WR Greg Ward Jr., including this impressive toe-tap effort late in the second quarter.

Dallas, for all their injuries and trouble, is just one game back of the NFC East division lead, and will hope that their offensive weapons can put up points early and often against Philadelphia. Last week, it was unheralded RB Tony Pollard who stole the show filling in for an injured Ezekiel Elliot against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys beat the 49ers 41-33, in large part behind Pollard’s 2 rushing touchdowns.

TP TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS ‼️



📺 #SFvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/kzNwHlnx4v — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys TV Schedule

What Time is The Eagles at Cowboys on Sunday?

4:25 p.m EST on Sunday, December 27th.

What Channel Is The Eagles at Cowboys game on Sunday?

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Coverage Map

Week 16 FOX Late Afternoon Coverage

How To Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

FOX Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Prediction

They’ll need some help from the Washington Football Team, but both the Eagles and the Cowboys still have an outside chance of winning the notably downtrodden NFC East. While it might be better late than never, head coach Doug Peterson has given the keys of his offense to a more dynamic, and frankly more effective player right now in Hurts. We’ve seen this movie before with Philadelphia, as Peterson has gone to reserve backups in the past with incredible success.

It’s also a perfect matchup for the Eagles, as the Cowboys defense has given up the most rushing yards in NFL this season. It’s unlikely that their linemen and linebackers will be able to prevent the Hurts-Miles Sanders run pass option, which should allow Philadelphia to control time of possession, and ultimately control the game.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Cowboys 21