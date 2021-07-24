Did Tom Brady diss Donald Trump with the election comments during the White House visit?

In most non-Trump years, it has been a tradition for Super Bowl winners to meet the president.

On July 20, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a trip out to Washington D.C. to meet with President Joe Biden. If it seems late in the year for a Super Bowl-winning team to celebrate with a White House visit, most would agree that it is.

The untimely intervention of the pandemic delayed the Super Bowl winners' visit to the capital, but the Buccaneers finally made the trip to Washington DC earlier this week. It was just like any other meeting for the Super Bowl winners until Tom Brady took centerstage.

During the visit, Brady said, "Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40% of people still don't think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?" A devilish smile quickly followed.

A shot at Donald Trump?

For those who do not understand the joke or do not follow politics closely, here is an explanation of the events that led to Brady's joke.

Basically, the United States had a presidential election in the fall of 2020.

Thanks @Buccaneers for stopping by the White House today. Your team is the embodiment of a quintessential lesson about sports and about America itself. That no matter how much we get knocked down – we get up. pic.twitter.com/G0Ji5pUFUI — President Biden (@POTUS) July 20, 2021

In addition to a number of influences and factors, the election was basically a question of whether the people wanted to remove mask regulations and keep social distancing to a minimum. Donald Trump followed this line of thinking. Meanwhile, Joe Biden was in favor of maximizing precautions and taking a more cautious road out of the pandemic.

Like many Americans, Tom Brady and the rest of the country waited with bated breath.

At first, Donald Trump had the lead. However, as the night wore on, Joe Biden made a "comeback" to ultimately win the presidency. As the election wore on, Trump made a statement condemning the election results. Trump questioned how it is possible for equally counted votes to somehow "magically" appear for a candidate all at once.

Many agree that the cause for this was a combination of local procedures and a breakdown of the demographics that chose to vote from home using absentee voting.

Basically, some states had different procedures that called for counting absentee votes after normal, in-person votes. Since those following Joe Biden's cautious line of thinking opted to vote by mail and avoid the risks of contracting Covid-19, their votes were overwhelmingly tallied in favor of Biden.

However, Trump insisted that the election was "stolen" from him, arguing that votes were mysteriously disappearing or getting lost. Trump's insistence trickled down to the people. As a result, many of those who voted for Donald Trump also dispute the veracity of the election, hence the "40 percent" in Brady's joke.

2021 CPAC Conference Features Donald Trump And Conservative Luminaries

So when Tom Brady publicly told Biden that "40 percent" of people didn't think he would win the Super Bowl, he was giving his friend Donald Trump a little jab for losing an election in a similar way to how one may make fun of someone for losing at poker.

