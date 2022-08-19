Fact-Check: Did Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen date Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio?

Prior to her relationship with Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Hollywood megastar Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair dated from 1999 to 2005. At the time, they were known for being one of the hottest (and most private) couples on the planet.

Back in 2019, while promoting her book titled "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life," Bundchen discussed her relationship with DiCaprio and why she ended it.

In 2005, she found herself ready for a change. She was suffering from anxiety and having panic attacks. She wanted to avoid medication, so she decided to quit several of her vices, such as smoking and drinking coffee and wine. She also started working less and began to do yoga.

In the midst of these changes, she realized that DiCaprio was not interested in changing with her. She ended their relationship because of this.

After she ended the relationship, she did not look back. Now that she is with Tom Brady, it is clear that it was, at least from the outside looking in anyway, the right thing to do.

Gisele Bundchen meets Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen were introduced by a mutual friend in 2006. They have been together ever since.

The pair married in 2009 and have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

Prior to his marriage to Bundchen, Brady dated actress Bridget Moynahan. The pair parted ways in 2006. They have a son together named John.

Last year, when Brady was contemplating retiring, many felt that the main reason was his wife and children. This is because the life of an NFL quarterback is not for the faint-hearted. Most of Brady's time is taken up by studying film, working on the offense for the upcoming week and practice.

That leaves little to no time for family, especially during the season. This is what many thought was the reason behind his 40-day retirement -- to spend more time with his family.

As we know that was not the case at all, and he has returned to the Buccaneers for another season. Whether his wife and kids are happy with that is unknown, but when you are the best in the world at what you do, it can be hard to walk away.

