Did Travis Kelce apologize to Andy Reid for shoving him on the sideline? Everything we know so far

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid had an unexpected interaction in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. The perennial All-Pro tight end screamed and shoved his legendary head coach in a mid-game moment of madness.

Kelce has apologized to his head coach, and he won't face strict consequences for his actions. According to Andy Reid, Kelce told him:

'Sorry about that.'

That ended speculation about lingering beef between two of the most essential pieces of the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty.

Furthermore, it's important to note that the screaming and shoving incident wasn't the first of the season between the pair. During a Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline, and Reid grabbed the helmet and refused to give it back.

How did Travis Kelce perform in Super Bowl 2024?

Aside from the screaming and shoving incident, Travis Kelce had a decent showing in Super Bowl 2024. Kelce didn't get off to the best of starts, as the iconic tight end was restricted to just one catch on one target for one yard in the first half.

However, he picked up his pace and significantly contributed to his team's comeback in the second half of the game. Kelce made a pivotal play late in the game when he shook off Fred Warner and racked up 22 yards to give Harrison Butker a short field-goal attempt to tie the fixture.

Kelce finished the matchup with nine receptions (on 10 targets) for 93 yards, winning the third Super Bowl of his illustrious career.

How did Travis Kelce perform in the 2023 regular season?

Travis Kelce had a down year in the 2023-24 season compared to previous years. The Chiefs great amassed his fewest receiving yards since 2015 and his fewest touchdowns since 2019. He also missed two games for the first time in his career.

Kelce ended the season with a stat line of 121 receptions, 984 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in 15 games. He also missed earning an All-Pro selection for the first time since 2015.