Why did Travis Kelce push Andy Reid aggressively? Chiefs TE explains Super Bowl outburst

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs tight end is now a three-time Super Bowl champion, strengthening his case as the best player ever at his position.

However, the win over the 49ers was not easy. The Chiefs trailed by 10 points in the second quarter, and after Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball, Kelce appeared visibly frustrated with Andy Reid as he was not put in the game for that play.

Kelce screamed at Reid's face and shoved the Chiefs head coach in a moment that caught a lot of attention. Fans on social media criticized the 34-year-old player for this strange moment.

Why did Travis Kelce push Andy Reid aggressively?

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce was asked about the incident with coach Reid after the game. Speaking about the awkward situation, the Chiefs tight end said:

"You all say that? Man, Imma keep it between us unless my mic tells the world but I was just telling how much I love him."

As visible by his comments, Travis Kelce meant no harm to Andy Reid. He was just frustrated after a turnover that could have turned out to be very costly.

The Chiefs did win the game, but at the time Pacheco fumbled the ball, the game was in a very critical situation. That fumble did help the 49ers as they continued to dominate throughout the first half.

Kelce didn't have a productive first half but played extremely well in the second half. He finished with nine receptions for 93 yards in his team's third Super Bowl win in the last five years.

Andy Reid clarifies incident with Travis Kelce

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

While fans on social media were very busy criticizing Travis Kelce for his actions toward Andy Reid, the Chiefs head coach had no issues with the incident.

He was asked about that moment after the game and said:

"That's alright... He was just like 'Just put me in, I'll score.' That's really what it was, I love that and I mean it's not the first time."

Later, it was confirmed that Andy Reid will not retire and will return as the Chiefs' head coach for the next season. Kelce and Reid now have the opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls next season.

