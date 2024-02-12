Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are trailing 10-0 at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII.

In a game defined by defense, the defending champions have been forced to punt three times and fumbled three times, but no play was bigger than running back Isiah Pacheco's fumble early in the second quarter.

Cameras soon caught star tight end Travis Kelce shouting at Andy Reid, and fans of his girlfriend Taylor Swift were alarmed.

Is San Francisco 49ers defense succeeding in limiting Travis Kelce?

Some people may be wondering why Kelce is shouting at his coach, but his performance may provide the answer.

He had been very prolific throughout the playoffs, surpassing Jerry Rice for most postseason receptions in league history in the AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. But heading into halftime, the San Francisco 49ers have managed to hold him to a paltry 1-yard grab, with the Chiefs' top receivers (11 catches, 123 yards) being rookie Rashee Rice and Pacheco.

How Nickelodeon’s commentary team has called Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII is historic for two reasons: 1) the first to be held in the Las Vegas Valley and 2) the first to have an alternate broadcast, courtesy of Nickelodeon. And the kids’ channel had something else in mind when thinking of Travis Kelce.

The graphics declined to mention the tight end by name, instead calling him merely “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend” and “good at football” with no mention of his stats:

Unfortunately, his aforementioned performance has so far proven otherwise.

The Nickelodeon broadcast is carried by Noah Eagle (son of Ian Eagle, who is calling the game for the NFL Network) and Nate Burleson (former wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions). Carrying a Bikini Bottom theme, it also features various characters from SpongeBob SquarePants: the titular protagonist and Patrick Starfish serve as additional “analysts”, while Sandy Cheeks plays the sideline reporter.

Nickelodeon will also premiere the animated comedy series Rock Paper Scissors after the game.