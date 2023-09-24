DJ Moore or Zay Flowers Start 'Em Sit 'Em: WR projections for fantasy Week 3 

DJ Moore and Zay Flowers are wide receivers who were taken by fantasy owners for two different reasons. Moore, a veteran presence, was seen by some owners as being consistent in fantasy football.

In Week 1, the Bears wideout managed just 4.5 points in PPR leagues. He bounced back last week with 16.4 points, to the delight of those who started him. Flowers found himself making a huge splash in fantasy with 17.7 points in Week 1 and 10.8 in Week 2.

Week 3 of the 2023 season presents each wideout with the chance to add more points for their respective fantasy owners.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: Tank Dell or Elijah Moore Start/Sit WR Projections Fantasy Week 3

Is DJ Moore a good fantasy pick?

Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore

DJ Moore and his ADP of 20 amongst fellow receivers signal that he's a good pick in fantasy. The star wideout has delivered for fantasy owners throughout his NFL career. Last season, Moore had 199.1 points in PPR leagues as he was targeted 118 times with the Panthers.

In total, he has three seasons with over 200+ points in fantasy and has been a constant top-20 wideout. Moore has four seasons with over 100 targets and three with over 1,100 yards.

However, his situation with the Bears isn't as fluid when it comes to the quarterback position. Justin Fields under center has been fine as the team's passing game has been mixed.

Moore is currently tied for third on the Bears with nine targets and second on the team with eight receptions. The great relief to Moore's fantasy owners is that he's the leading receiver with 129 yards.

His presence in Chicago's passing game has competition from fellow wideout Chase Claypool and tight end Cole Kmet. If he wants another 200+ fantasy point season in 2023, he has to have more targets than Claypool and Kmet.

Fantasy owners of Moore need not worry, as the 26-year-old should find his groove and get on a run.

Also read: Tutu Atwell or Jerry Jeudy Start/Sit WR Projections Fantasy Week 3

Is Zay Flowers a good fantasy pick?

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers and his ADP as the 47th-best player at the position makes the rookie a good fantasy pick. He wasn't expected to have the start he's had, but he will make some noise this season. The Ravens took Flowers in hopes of him developing into the No. 1 receiver of the future.

The young wideout is already proving that the future is now, as he's the only player on the Baltimore roster with double-digit targets (15). He's also the leader in yards with 140 yards, as the only thing missing is his first NFL touchdown.

With veteran Odell Beckham Jr. out in Week 3 with an ankle injury, Flowers has more chances to grow. The rookie has been nothing short of spectacular for those who have him on their fantasy teams.

If he's somehow still in the waiver wire, grab him immediately. Zay Flowers is on track to have 100 targets and maybe a 1,000-yard season. Lamar Jackson loves finding him open down the field and getting those extra yards, which helps fantasy owners as well.

PPR leagues love his production and nothing is seemingly standing in his way. Week 3 could be a breakout week for the former Boston College star. Time will tell the answer to that question.

DJ Moore vs Zay Flowers: Who should I start?

Both receivers have a strong argument to start in Week 3 of your fantasy league. Moore and the Bears are set to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium as Flowers and Ravens host the Colts. According to the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, start Flowers over Moore.

DJ Moore or Zay Flowers fantasy projection Week 3

Per FantasyPros, the potential target share of Zay Flowers is the deciding factor. He has a 27.3% Target share and a 21.8% air yard share. Among 60 qualifying wide receivers, he's ranked 16th in receiving grade.

The Colts defense allowed the sixth-most passing, adding more reason to go with Flowers in Week 3.

DJ Moore or Zay Flowers fantasy projection Week 3

DJ Moore is facing a Chiefs defense that can be susceptible to the pass but could lock him down. The numbers project Moore getting almost two receptions less than Flowers this week.

While Moore's a projected WR2 or WR3 this week, start Flowers, who has a better matchup.

Flowers is a more solid WR2 on most fantasy teams, even a WR1 on a roster with no depth at the position. Putting him as a flex is only needed if you're uncertain about receivers on your team.

Fantasy owners going with Flowers are assured an opportunity to win their matchup in Week 3 over those with Moore.