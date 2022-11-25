Does Eli Manning still play football?

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning spent 16 phenomenal years in the NFL. He became the most successful quarterback for the franchise and led them to two Super Bowl victories.

What has happened to Eli Manning since? Is he still playing football?

Eli Manning is not playing professional football as of now. Manning announced his retirement in January 2020 after playing 236 games for the Giants in 16 years.

Manning decided to retire from the game after grinding every week on the gridiron for more than a decade. Eventually, making sacrifices became difficult for him.

Every football player has to plan his life around their training and playing schedule. Manning knew he had played enough football, and it was time to hang up his cleats now.

"I wasn’t going to look back and worry about it. I knew that I was ready to be done playing football and when I look back on my time, I was just going to reflect on the good moments and the happy moments and the friendships I made, the wins we got to celebrate and remember those things."

The Giants retired Manning's Jersey, No. 10, and inducted him into the team's Ring of Honor last year. Manning is currently enjoying the second phase of life with his family.

Eli Manning is married to Abby McGrew and shares three children with her: Lucy Thomas Manning, Caroline Olivia Manning, and Ava Frances Manning.

Apart from enjoying quality time with his family, Manning works in the front office of his former team. Eli and Peyton Manning, brothers and former NFL quarterbacks, also co-host ESPN's Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, which is running for a second season.

Career statistics and achievements of Eli Manning

The San Diego Chargers drafted Eli Manning as the first overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft. However, Manning refused to play for them, and the Chargers traded him to the Giants for Philip Rivers, who was the fourth overall pick.

Manning has played all 16 seasons with the Giants and recorded 57,023 yards with 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions.

His first Super Bowl win came in 2008 when the Giants defeated the New England Patriots 17-14. In 2012, they again faced the Patriots in a Super Bowl game and again defeated them by 21-17.

Manning has made it to the Pro Bowl four times and was named the MVP in both Super Bowl games.

