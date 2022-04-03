Does Frank Gore deserve to be in the NFL Hall of Fame?

Former San Francisco 49ers running back, Frank Gore, announced this morning that he will be signing a one-day contract with the 49ers and will officially retire from the game of football.

Gore told tells @TheSFNiners_ podcast this morning that he will be officially done playing football via Field Yates.

He finishes his career with the 3rd most rushing yards in NFL history (16,000).



A legendary run



Gore was selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft. He has played a total of 16 seasons in the league with the 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets.

He ranks third in all-time rushing yards (16,000), 19th in rushing touchdowns (81) and recorded a staggering nine 1,000+ yard rushing yard seasons.

Some people question whether Frank Gore deserves to be a Hall-of-Famer. Despite his statistics, he never made a first-team All-Pro, never won a Super Bowl, and he was only selected to the Pro Bowl in five out of his 16 NFL seasons.

So the question is, does he deserve to be in the Hall-of-Fame?

Absolutely. While he never made a first-team All-Pro or led the league in any rushing categories during his career, his longevity and productivity has been unmatched by any running back.

He lasted 16 seasons in the league while playing running back, the position with the shortest life-span average in the league (2.5 years).

He was also selected to five Pro-Bowls, the second-team All-Pro once, and had nine 1,000 yard seasons in an 11 season span. He has had 12 straight seasons of 1,200+ scrimmage yards. He's played the most games by a RB (241) and ranks fourth all-time in scrimmage yards (19,985).

• Most games played by a RB (241)

• 15 straight seasons of 500+ rushing yards

• 12 straight seasons of 1,200+ scrimmage yards

• 3rd-most rushing yards (16,000)

Even the all-time greats in Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Brown, Marshall Faulk, etc. weren't able to match his longevity.

Frank Gore believes he is a Hall-of-Famer

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

If anyone thinks Frank Gore deserves to be in the Hall-of-Fame, it's the man himself. He was interviewed by TMZ and was asked if he's deserving of Hall-of-Fame induction.

Gore said:

"You go ahead and ask any coach, any old player, any … tell them to call Bill Parcells, anybody. Call anybody, and they'll tell you what type of ballplayer I was"

He added that people who don't think he belongs in the Hall-of-Fame should look at his numbers. Frank Gore stated:

"They don't know football," Gore told TMZ Sports. "That's what I say. They don't know football. My numbers speak for themselves. Whatever they say, it's all good."

Only time will tell whether Gore will be a Hall-of-Famer.

