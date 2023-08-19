Does NFL Sunday Ticket have a student discount? All you need to know 

YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket has not only revolutionized the way we enjoy football but has also made it accessible and affordable for students.

YouTube has unveiled a series of game-changing enhancements to its NFL Sunday Ticket service. Subscribers in 43 states will now have the opportunity to enjoy the exhilarating NFL action through convenient monthly payment options and exclusive student discounts.

YouTube TV, the dynamic live-streaming platform owned by Google, emerged triumphant in a high-stakes bidding war against heavyweights Amazon and ESPN, securing the coveted rights to NFL Sunday Ticket in December. Google will pay a huge amount of $2 billion per year for seven years to have this special right. This is a big deal for tech giant Google and for fans who love sports.

Courtenay Lessard, the group product manager responsible for NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube Primetime Channels, has unveiled glimpses of the enhanced streaming package. Most notably, students are in for a treat, as a specially tailored discounted pricing structure awaits them. While the exact figures are still under wraps, Lessard has promised to reveal all the exciting details within the next week.

How much will the NFL Sunday Ticket for students cost?

Back in the day, this special service started on DirecTV in 1994 and stayed with them for a whopping 28 years. But now, it's moved to a new streaming service.

DirecTV celebrated its 25 years with NFL Sunday Ticket in 2019

For students, the deal used to be $29.99 each month, making it around $120 for the whole exciting four months of the NFL season. And guess what? This included everything - not just the regular games, but also awesome extras like NFL RedZone and DirecTV Fantasy Zone channels.

If you're curious about the regular price, NFL Sunday Ticket Max used to cost $99 per month, which adds up to nearly $400 for the whole season. So, whether you're a student looking for a pocket-friendly deal or a super fan going all out, there's something for everyone to cheer about!

How much does the regular NFL Sunday Ticket cost now?

If you're all about YouTube TV, you can snag the ticket for $299. Divide that into four easy payments of $74.75 each. But wait, there's more! If you're craving extra excitement, you can grab it along with NFL RedZone for $339, split into four payments of $84.75 each.

Now, if you're into Primetime Channels, it will set you back $399, spread across four payments of $99.75 each. Further, if you're looking for the ultimate combo of NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone on Primetime Channels, it's yours for $439, split into four payments of $109.75 each.

So, no matter your streaming preference, there's a plan to suit your NFL cravings.