Dolphins owner provides a big update on franchise's ambitions of making Jim Harbaugh their next HC

The Miami Dolphins' decision to fire Brian Flores after just three seasons continues to be baffling to NFL fans. Flores may not have had a playoff birth during his tenure, but he had two winning seasons and led the team to a seven-game winning streak this season.

One possible candidate to replace Flores is Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has 15 years of head coaching experience in the NFL and college.

But according to Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, they don't plan on being the team to remove him from his alma mater.

Dolphins owner won't pursue Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh as coach of the San Francisco 49ers

Not pursuing Harbaugh is a surprise to many fans in Miami. Flores was an established defensive-minded coach who provided good leadership.

Harbaugh is a born leader and would've been able to provide that as well. But Ross wants to see him continue to build his legacy in the college ranks.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who is a Michigan man, asked about Jim Harbaugh: "Jim is at the University of Michigan. I'm not going to be the person who takes Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. I hope he stays there. He's a great coach." #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who is a Michigan man, asked about Jim Harbaugh: "Jim is at the University of Michigan. I'm not going to be the person who takes Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. I hope he stays there. He's a great coach."

Since leaving the San Francisco 49ers after the 2014 season, Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to a fair amount of success. His collegiate coaching record is 90-45.

However, his team has lost five consecutive bowl games, which is the biggest blemish on his resume.

Despite Miami not having an interest in Harbaugh, teams around the league can't say the same. Harbaugh is an offensive-minded coach who can bring stability and a level of professionalism wherever he lands.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLGameDay : The #Raiders will conduct a thorough coaching search, and #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has garnered some interest. He will, at least, listen. An update on one of the more intriguing names... From @NFLGameDay: The #Raiders will conduct a thorough coaching search, and #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has garnered some interest. He will, at least, listen. An update on one of the more intriguing names... https://t.co/QayzSekbIS

Thus far, Miami has only one interview set up with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. He has never been a head coach in the NFL but has been in the league's coaching ranks since 2000.

Daboll interviewed with two teams for head coaching vacancies last offseason. He's been the offensive coordinator for four different NFL teams.

But his most successful run has been with the Bills the past two seasons.

If Daboll is hired, his number one job would be accelerating Tua Tagovailoa's development. However, the organization may decide to go in another direction at quarterback.

Whoever ends up as the team's head coach will have a solid foundation to build off of. Jaylen Waddle, Tagovailoa, and other pieces on defense will make them competitive.

After a playoff drought dating back to 2016, the franchise's number one priority is to make the postseason. Ultimately, Flores was unable to do that for three seasons.

Also Read Article Continues below

As for Miami, Stephen Ross decided it was time for his team to get a reboot.

Edited by LeRon Haire