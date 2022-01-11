Why Kellen Moore should be the next Dolphins HC

The Miami Dolphins are looking for a new head coach, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore might be the perfect fit. Why?, you ask.

The Cowboys offense has looked much better with Moore as their offensive coordinator, and his guidance and expertise might be just what the Dolphins need.

Kellen Moore has been with the Cowboys as an assistant coach and player since 2015. In 2019, the former quarterback was promoted to offensive coordinator and, in that time, has made the Cowboys' offense one of the best in the league.

The Cowboys' Kellen Moore-coached offense, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, topped the league in total offense, scoring 31 points a game.

Prescott alone threw for almost 4,500 yards and has thrown as many touchdowns (37) as reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is on pace to win the award again.

That may explain why Moore might be highly considered for the Dolphins head coaching position and why he should be named head coach.

He's an excellent playcaller who knows how to develop young quarterbacks. This is something the Dolphins should take into consideration when hiring their new head man.

Once the season is over, Moore's name will be circulated around the league, as it should be.

Many Dolphins fans feel as if former head coach Brian Flores held quarterback Tua Tagavailoa back with his conservative playcalling. Maybe, if Kellen Moore is hired as their new head coach, that will all change.

Kellen Moore is not the only name circulating for the Miami Dolphins head coaching position

Besides Kellen Moore, the Dolphins can interview, at least, three others for to fill their head coaching position, especially if they are offensively inclined.

One of the names they may need to focus on is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has long been overdue for a head coaching job. He has been one of, if not the main reason, for the development of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In 2018, Mahomes won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, and he led his team to the Super Bowl.

Another name that might be on the Dolphins list is Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Bryon Leftwich.

Leftwich's resume is just as impressive as Bieniemy's. With him as offensive coordinator, the Bucs won the Super Bowl last year, and this year, quarterback Tom Brady is having one of the best offensive years he has ever had.

All of these candidates would be a good fit for the Dolphins, but it all depends on what direction the team wants to go.

They may decide to hire another defensive-minded coach and hire an up-and-coming offensive coordinator. One thing is certain: The Dolphins need to hire a coach that is going to allow their offense to be more open next year, especially if they want to end their playoff drought.

