3 NFL teams that need to avoid Antonio Brown at all costs

Now that Antonio Brown has acted his way out of Tampa with his actions, there are still teams out there that would love to sign the much-maligned receiver and believe their situation is a better fit for the former All-Pro receiver.

But these three teams should avoid Antonio Brown at all costs because it could derail their playoff chances.

# 1-Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs

The Cowboys lost wide receiver Michael Gallup Sunday in their loss to the Arizona Cardinals, so they need another wide receiver to fill the hole.

It wouldn't be shocking to see owner Jerry Jones take a look at the troubled wide receiver.

All you have to do is look at the team's history to know they have no problem taking in strays and bad boys, take former wide receiver Terrell Owens, for example.

The Cowboys took him in, and the marriage worked for awhile, but eventually, it fell apart.

The Cowboys might need a third wide receiver, but they don't need to take a chance on someone like Antonio Brown, who, like Owens, has a troubled history that could kill their Super Bowl hopes.

The Raiders and Titans definitely do not need to add Antonio Brown

# 2-Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Appears In Court Following Fatal DUI Crash

It's been a tough year for the Raiders. First, they lost head coach Jon Gruden because of some racist and sexist comments he made.

They also lost second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after he was charged with a DUI and killing a young woman in a car accident.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Statement from ⁦ @LVMPD ⁩ on Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs III, who was involved and charged with DUI resulting in death: Statement from ⁦@LVMPD⁩ on Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs III, who was involved and charged with DUI resulting in death: https://t.co/XldopvtClj

The Raiders have taken a chance on Antonio Brown before and the chances of them doing it again are slim, but not impossible.

The issue with them would be, who could keep Brown under control? It's clear that Bruce Arians and Tom Brady could only do so much, and what leaders on this Raiders team would make him fly right?

At this point, no one.

# 3-Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

Brown could be an ideal fit for the Titans. The Titans traded for Julio Jones earlier in the season, but Jones has been fighting injuries all season, and the Titans could use Brown.

Again, however, as talented as Brown is, could this team deal with his diva-like behavior?

The Titans are on the verge of making a run in the playoffs, and they don't need Antonio Brown to become a distraction, which, at some point, he would become because he can't help himself.

Antonio Brown is one of the best wideouts in the game, but his inconsistent behavior may not be worth the risk for certain teams to take a chance on right now, unless he is willing to seek help.

Edited by Windy Goodloe