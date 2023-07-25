Dolphins training camp: 'Beast' TE emerging as Mike Gesicki's replacement 

With the start of training camp just five days away for the Miami Dolphins, who are some of the sleepers to watch out for? Players who went undrafted that could make an impact this season? Here’s one name being spoken about often at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

After finishing with a record of 9-8 last season despite starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing four games with concussion-related issues, Miami hopes to take the next step and play meaningful football come January of 2024.

Losing starting tight end Mike Gesicki to the division rival New England Patriots did not help, and the depth chart at tight end for the Dolphins is not deep.

Six-year veteran Durham Smythe is the team’s starter at the position, but the talent falls off a cliff after that with journeymen such as Eric Saubert and Tyler Kroft filling in. The team drafted Stanford receiver Elijah Higgins in the sixth round and hopes to convert him into a move tight end.

Yet sources have told me the player to watch when camp opens is Julian Hill, an undrafted free agent out of Campbell University.

Hill entered his senior year at Campbell ignored by scouts, but he went on to catch 38 passes for 659 yards (17.3-yard average) with five touchdowns. Uninvited to the Combine last March, Hill was one of the stars of the North Carolina State pro day, where he performed for scouts.

At 6-foot-3.5 and 247 pounds, Hill clocked 4.65 seconds in the 40 and 7.36 seconds in the three-cone and touched 34.5 inches in the vertical jump. He also completed 21 reps on the bench press with arms that measured 33 inches.

After he went undrafted in April, there was a lot of competition for Hill’s services. The tight end-needy Cincinnati Bengals were hot to sign the small-school prospect, yet in the end the decision was made to become a Miami Dolphin, which was a better opportunity to make a roster.

Miami coaches have been super impressed with Hill during offseason workouts. His movement skills, athleticism and fluidity have caught their eye. As one source close to the organization told me after watching Hill’s film then seeing him in person, “He’ll be a beast once he puts on the pads.” He’s been described to me as a different type of athlete with an NFL body.

While there may be bumps in the road early on for Hill, the belief in the organization as they move towards the opening of camp is that the undrafted rookie has a real chance to make the active roster and see playing time this season.

