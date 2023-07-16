In 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the NFL world by trading Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes' favorite deep threat, to the Miami Dolphins. He also immediately signed a four-year, $120-million extension - the biggest for a wide receiver by annual average.

"Cheetah" has often spoken about feeling undervalued by the Chiefs, but he did not reveal details of his contract negotiations, until now. But he recently shared more insight on his podcast It Needed to Be Said:

"It's no shame against the Chiefs, against anybody else. I got all love for the Chiefs. My life is about elevating, bro. I choose to do what I want to do because I want to elevate my life. I want to be able to put my kids in crazy positions. Chiefs offered me a deal that wasn't even close, they ain't offered me a deal close to the Dolphins'. So I feel like when I came to the Dolphins, I was able to elevate and be able to be in a new scenario to inspire more."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued by explaining what "insipre more" meant:

"I feel like my inspiration is bigger now, with kids with parents just around the league, bro. Because I can be the face of something. That' show my parents taught me how to be like - 'when you grow, I want you to be the inspiration to many. Yes, you play football, but you can use this resource to inspire so many people through foundations, on-field play, whatever.' And now I'm able to live my dream."

A history of Tyreek Hill trash-talking the Kansas City Chiefs as 2023 matchup against his former team looms

Tyreek Hill's recent statements on his former team are a far cry from the trash talk he had been delivering in the early days of the offseason. In April, he warned the Chiefs on Sports Radio 810:

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we’re going to do. I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it. But guess what. I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day.”

When KC defensive tackle Chris Jones learned of the message, he tweeted:

"May God bless him"

To which "Cheetah" responded:

"He has blessed me , but I’m crack block you . You to little"

But that would eventually not be Tyreek Hill's only dig at the Chiefs. The following month, while working out with collegiate player-turned-YouTuber Deestroying, he called them a vulgar term:

"Kansas City Q***fs"

Unfortunately for NFL fans, and most especially Chiefs fans, the Dolphins game will not be held at Arrowhead, but rather in Frankfurt.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault