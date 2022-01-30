"Don't you dare let her bully you into retirement" - Fans urge Gisele Bundchen to convince Tom Brady to not retire

Tom Brady recently said that he will be mulling over his retirement plans and will take what his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their kids think about it.
Once fans heard that Bundchen would play a heavy role in Tom Brady's future in the NFL, they took to Twitter to try and sway her vote to keep TB12 in the league. After Saturday's rumors of Brady potentially calling it a career after 22 seasons, Twitter was rife with people trying to force Gisele's hand in the decision.
Tom Brady wants family's opinion about NFL retirement plans
Buccaneers fans are stressing about Tom's future with the team since his wife has already said she hates it when he takes a hit. TB12 stated on his Sirius XM podcast, "Let's Go!" that Gisele is his biggest fan and has been through 13 years of marriage. But that doesn't mean she always enjoys supporting him as a 44-year-old quarterback:
"It pains [Gisele] to see me get hit out there, and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."
The quarterback can't be blamed for wanting to spend time with his kids, as they are still primarily pre-teens, and he's been busy on and off the field for their entire lives. He's almost 45, and while his body has held up significantly throughout his career, Brady may not want to risk being unable to play with his kids and grandchildren due to injuries from his job.
However, it's hard to be that logical with the fans who bank their seasons on TB12 and are hoping to get one more Super Bowl run out of him. Others want an opportunity to bask in his final year, as many didn't expect 2021 to be the last.
After the initial news broke about his retirement, more reports emerged that TB12 spoke to the Bucs' general manager and told him he's still taking his time about his decision.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
While we wait for official word on his future in the NFL, we can bank on seeing more and more people flock to social media to call for a farewell tour, which would be on the level of Kobe Bryant's.