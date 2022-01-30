"Don't you dare let her bully you into retirement" - Fans urge Gisele Bundchen to convince Tom Brady to not retire

Tom Brady recently said that he will be mulling over his retirement plans and will take what his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their kids think about it.

Once fans heard that Bundchen would play a heavy role in Tom Brady's future in the NFL, they took to Twitter to try and sway her vote to keep TB12 in the league. After Saturday's rumors of Brady potentially calling it a career after 22 seasons, Twitter was rife with people trying to force Gisele's hand in the decision.

Conor @Boston__Conor Don’t you dare actually let Gisele bully you into retirement @TomBrady Don’t you dare actually let Gisele bully you into retirement @TomBrady

Tom Brady wants family's opinion about NFL retirement plans

Buccaneers fans are stressing about Tom's future with the team since his wife has already said she hates it when he takes a hit. TB12 stated on his Sirius XM podcast, "Let's Go!" that Gisele is his biggest fan and has been through 13 years of marriage. But that doesn't mean she always enjoys supporting him as a 44-year-old quarterback:

"It pains [Gisele] to see me get hit out there, and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

The quarterback can't be blamed for wanting to spend time with his kids, as they are still primarily pre-teens, and he's been busy on and off the field for their entire lives. He's almost 45, and while his body has held up significantly throughout his career, Brady may not want to risk being unable to play with his kids and grandchildren due to injuries from his job.

However, it's hard to be that logical with the fans who bank their seasons on TB12 and are hoping to get one more Super Bowl run out of him. Others want an opportunity to bask in his final year, as many didn't expect 2021 to be the last.

ManMan✝️ @ThaReal_ManMan Damn Tom Brady Didn’t Even Give Us A Farewell Tour Damn Tom Brady Didn’t Even Give Us A Farewell Tour 😂

©️🏀®️Y🎱N @DIAMOND_GXNG 🏿 @TomBrady we need a Brady tour 1 more season @TomBrady we need a Brady tour 1 more season 🙏🏿

“You tough, right?” @flyyscraper One more year Tom...



You can’t just retire, the farewell tour alone is worth a fortune in ticket and merch sales..



Tom Brady is too f***in’ famous to retire without the fans knowing in advance...



The people deserve a farewell victory lap season... One more year Tom...You can’t just retire, the farewell tour alone is worth a fortune in ticket and merch sales..Tom Brady is too f***in’ famous to retire without the fans knowing in advance...The people deserve a farewell victory lap season...

Coach Wood @coachwood_ Not believing this Tom Brady is retiring. I think he deserves a farewell tour Not believing this Tom Brady is retiring. I think he deserves a farewell tour

Brian Drake @DrakeFantasy Tom Brady loves to control his narrative. He has a social media/PR team second to none. Just had a documentary about his career on ESPN. You think he wants it to be called by Schefter on a Saturday afternoon? C’mon folks.



You don’t think he wants the victory tour? I sure do. Tom Brady loves to control his narrative. He has a social media/PR team second to none. Just had a documentary about his career on ESPN. You think he wants it to be called by Schefter on a Saturday afternoon? C’mon folks. You don’t think he wants the victory tour? I sure do.

Chachmoe @Chachmoe19 @TomBrady @Autograph @cdixon @TomBrady NO RETIREMENT. I want to come to Tampa next season to see you. You said you'd play to 45. One more season! Come back more hungry, thirsty & motivated. You can do a farewell tour then. 8th ring! Tell everyone to resign or get a bunch of other elite players. @TomBrady @Autograph @cdixon @TomBrady NO RETIREMENT. I want to come to Tampa next season to see you. You said you'd play to 45. One more season! Come back more hungry, thirsty & motivated. You can do a farewell tour then. 8th ring! Tell everyone to resign or get a bunch of other elite players.

Ariz Rajpoot @ArizRajpoot PLEASE STAY @TomBrady I NEED to come see you play. We NEED that farewell tour! PLEASE STAY @TomBrady I NEED to come see you play. We NEED that farewell tour!

Brian Stewart @BrianStewartOH I’m an even bigger Tom Brady fan today because he did *not* wait to go on some self-congratulatory “farewell tour” final season. He leads scoring drives in his last two possessions, his final pass a completion. The greatest. I’m an even bigger Tom Brady fan today because he did *not* wait to go on some self-congratulatory “farewell tour” final season. He leads scoring drives in his last two possessions, his final pass a completion. The greatest.

BUCLIFE @BucLife ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! @TomBrady ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! @TomBrady

After the initial news broke about his retirement, more reports emerged that TB12 spoke to the Bucs' general manager and told him he's still taking his time about his decision.

While we wait for official word on his future in the NFL, we can bank on seeing more and more people flock to social media to call for a farewell tour, which would be on the level of Kobe Bryant's.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar