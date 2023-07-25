Don’t let your kids play running back: Less than 2 percent of every player on offense earning $15 million are RBs

Running backs like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Ezekiel Elliott, and countless others have seen the rug get pulled out from underneath them in exchange for putting their lives and long-term health on the line more than perhaps every other position. Not only that, but many of them need to go all-in on the chance to get to the league and shirk other responsibilities and opportunities.

Speaking on First Take, Stephen A. Smith delivered some startling statistics on the odds of success for rushers in the league. Basically, he said that 125 NFL players earn at least 15 million per season. Only two players of those 125 are running backs. Unless your name is Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey, you're going to be making less than $15 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also broke down the 125 by position. 22 are wide receivers. 22 are offensive tackles. 17 are quarterbacks. Seven are guards, two are tight ends, and two are Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara.

As Barkley, Jacobs, and others today in their 20s are learning the hard way, money and longevity doesn't come with the territory. However, while current running backs are grappling with their past choices, current parents are deciding how to handle their kids' journey through the sport.

Why parents of running backs need to make a change

Ezekiel Elliott at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Some are encouraging offspring to ditch the idea altogether and pursue academia. Others are telling their children to find a balance, while others are running their homes like a boot camp. Those landing in the latter two categories also have to choose which sports and which positions in sports to allow their kids to play.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



The



Bottom line: Barkley is coming in & will be at training camp. Surprise!The #Giants and star RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms on a new 1-year deal worth up to $11M, sources say, as Barkley gives himself a chance to beat the franchise tag. He gets a $2M signing bonus.Bottom line: Barkley is coming in & will be at training camp. pic.twitter.com/A5PR7RWLfQ

Many don't care whatsoever. However, with rushing seemingly going the way of the fullback in today's league, those who care about how much their children will make should be encouraging them to pursue other avenues.

Getting beat down until the doorstep of 30 for less money than almost every other position on offense and then getting stuck with extra medical troubles afterwards is a lose-lose situation.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Saquon Barkley is the HEART AND SOUL of the Giants offense. IF he hits all the incentives in his deal he will make $29 MILLION LESS PER YEAR than his QB Daniel Jones, who got paid this offseason off the back of Saquon. pic.twitter.com/HZyB86Ugtr

Sure, if it is one's only path to the NFL, that might be another conversation, considering a back will still make more money than most other walks of life. However, it makes sense for multiple reasons for parents to look at what is going on and discourage, disbar, and educate their offspring about the dead end that running back is rapidly becoming in the league.

Instead of tailback, parents can encourage kids to play wide receiver or offensive tackle, as those are two position groups that seem to be only growing in importance and also have the highest odds of paying out at least $15 million per season.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!