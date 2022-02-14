Dr. Dre and NFL in disagreement over rap lyrics used at Super Bowl halftime show: Report

The Super Bowl halftime show is consistently one of the most prominent highlights of the game. Many people tune into the game for the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals. But a significant portion of people tunes in solely for the halftime performance.

This year, the NFL went all out in acquiring some of the biggest names in rap and hip hop. Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Dr. Dre make up a five-person halftime show bound to be one of the most memorable in Super Bowl history.

However, the planning for the Super Bowl halftime show hasn't gone as expected. In an article written by Eriq Gardner of puck.news, we learned that the NFL and Dr. Dre are having some creative differences regarding Dr. Dre's performance.

According to Gardner, the NFL isn't comfortable with a line from Dr. Dre's hit songs, Still D.R.E. That goes beyond curse words, as Gardner mentions. A source told Gardner Dr. Dre was being "disgustingly censored" by the NFL.

"In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, Dre has gone back and forth with league officials about the lyrics and content of the songs that he could perform onstage." Gardner wrote. "And it goes beyond curse words. A source close to the artist complained that Dre was being “disgustingly censored.” How? The league apparently didn’t want its premier event to turn into a divisive culture war moment. In particular, I’m told, N.F.L. representatives indicated to Dre during rehearsals that they weren’t comfortable with a lyric from his signature 1999 hit, Still D.R.E., which states that he’s “still not loving police.”

That news is startling and not ideal for the NFL's public image. The NFL is amidst a culture shock of its own due to Brian Flores filing a class-action lawsuit against the NFL for alleged racism in their hiring process for head coaches.

Puck @PuckNews



with a halftime report: A behind-the-scenes clash over the Super Bowl halftime show is a case study in the N.F.L.’s effort to protect its brand through a draconian playbook. As Dr. Dre and Eminem have learned, Republicans buy League Pass too. @eriqgardner with a halftime report: puck.news/no-one-is-taki… A behind-the-scenes clash over the Super Bowl halftime show is a case study in the N.F.L.’s effort to protect its brand through a draconian playbook. As Dr. Dre and Eminem have learned, Republicans buy League Pass too.@eriqgardner with a halftime report:puck.news/no-one-is-taki…

The NFL has a chance to reshape public perception with Super Bowl halftime show

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Press Conference

With the NFL facing more pressure than ever to adapt from its traditional, conservative ways, this halftime show was a chance for them to show the world they're trying to progress with the times.

But by trying to censor Dr. Dre, the NFL is potentially offending or alienating a portion of the public they're trying to appeal to.

Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner



In fact, Dr. Dre has put up most of the $7 million budget himself and bought a box at SoFi Stadium for friends to watch, per



The power of the NFL. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar won’t be paid to perform the #SuperBowl halftime show.In fact, Dr. Dre has put up most of the $7 million budget himself and bought a box at SoFi Stadium for friends to watch, per @eriqgardner The power of the NFL. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar won’t be paid to perform the #SuperBowl halftime show.In fact, Dr. Dre has put up most of the $7 million budget himself and bought a box at SoFi Stadium for friends to watch, per @eriqgardner.The power of the NFL.

In addition, the NFL isn't paying Dr. Dre or any of the halftime performers for their performance. Dr. Dre is putting $7 million of his own money into the halftime show.

With more eyes on the NFL than ever before, the halftime show could mark a turning point in the future direction of the NFL. We'll see if trying to censor the artists they hired for their performances will come back to bite them in the future or not.

