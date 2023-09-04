Drake London fantasy outlook: Is Falcons WR a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons look set for the future in 2023.

They have a very youthful offensive core led by new starting quarterback Desmond Ridder and a powerful running back tandem of sophomore Tyler Allgaier and rookie Bijan Robinson, and that is not to mention Ridder's own rushing abilities that he displayed in full in college.

Up front, the Falcons will be supported by an offensive line anchored by guard Chris Lindstrom, tackle Jake Matthews, and center Drew Dalman, potentially making them a very potent rushing unit. But their air corps is still a work in progress, even with the emergence of London.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And speaking of London, is he a good choice this year?

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Also read: Deshaun Watson fantasy outlook

Drake London's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Drake London against the Seattle Seahawks

Being drafted in 2022, the same edition as Tyler Allgaier, Drake London immediately proved his potential as the next star wideout for the Atlanta Falcons, who were still reeling from losing franchise great Julio Jones in 2021. Out of 117 targets, he caught 72 of them for 866 yards and four touchdowns. Said 72 catches broke the franchise rookie record, previously held by teammate Kyle Pitts.

Having difficulty seeking trades? Use Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get the most of every transaction.

This year, London is looking to improve on that campaign with a slightly better roster. Desmond Ridder is now his primary thrower, and he now also has a credentialed WR2 in former Super Bowl winner Scotty Miller, which should ease his burden.

Also read: DK Metcalf fantasy outlook

Is Drake London a good fantasy football pick in 2023?

San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

In a division as shallow as the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons will look to prove that they have the necessary offensive weapons to clinch the division title and revisit the playoffs for the first time since 2017. But if Drake London wants to prove that sentiment correct, then he will have to justify his fantasy position.

As said before, the air game is a glaring weak spot for the Falcons. Besides London, Kyle Pitts and now Scotty Miller, the team does not have much depth at that area, so the incoming sophomore will very likely receive many opportunities to make plays, especially over long distances. This may help to increase his fantasy standing.

Where should Drake London be drafted in fantasy football this year?

Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Rams

Last year, Drake London closed out at WR31 overall as the Falcons struggled under inconsistent quarterback play. But with that resolved, he figures to hover in the WR60 range.

With Kyle Pitts returning from his knee injury, it is unclear how frequently London will be targeted, but expect him to be used in deep-ball situations while Pitts takes over mid-range plays.

Also read: Jared Goff fantasy outlook