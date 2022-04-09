Dwayne Haskins' Ohio State career: Did the former Buckeye ever win a Heisman?

Dwayne Haskins spent his college football career at Ohio State University. He was redshirted for the 2016 season, his first at the university, and spent time as a backup to legendary Buckeyes quarterback JT Barrett. Haskins saw his first action in the 2017 season, but it was what he did in the 2018 season, as the starting quarterback, that was most impressive.

During the 2017 college football season, Haskins appeared in eight games as a substitute, while completing more than 70 percent of his passes for 565 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He competed with Joe Burrow for the starting job prior to the 2018 season, and after Haskins secured the job, Burrow eventually transferred to LSU.

Dwayne Haskins was officially named the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes by head coach Urban Meyer ahead of the 2018 season, and he would put together an extremely impressive year by recording one of the best seasons by any quarterback in Ohio State history.

Haskins helped the Buckeyes to a 13-1 overall record in the 2018 season, including a victory in the Rose Bowl, where he would be named the MVP of the game. His huge season included 4,831 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns, while completing more than 70 percent of his passes and winning the the Big Ten Conference Championship.

The big numbers earned Haskins consideration for the Heisman Trophy. He was one of the finalists to win the award, but he ended up finishing in third place for the vote behind Tua Tagovailoa, who finished second, and Kyler Murray, who won that year.

Though he didn't win the Heisman, Haskins' huge 2018 campaign put him on the radar for many NFL scouts. He decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft rather than remain at Ohio State for another season, where he was selected with the 15th overall pick by the Washington Football Team.

Dwayne Haskins' NFL career

Dwayne Haskins lasted just two seasons with Washington in his NFL career. He recorded a disappointing 3-10 record while throwing just 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions before the organization released him. He was later signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he served as a backup and would be a developmental project.

Unfortunately, his career and life were cut short during the 2022 NFL offseason. Haskins was hit by a car and tragically passed away at just 24 years old.

