Tom Brady's retirement, both times, was the talk of the town. While the former QB seems to have retired for a final time, Brady made a return to play one last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, unretiring might not be everyone's cup of tea.

In an old interview while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade spoke about retirement and how he wouldn't make a comeback like Brady did.

"Do you think — you see Tom Brady retiring for like five minutes and then going right back into it — do you think to yourself, 'Well, then, I'm gonna...Do you wanna play again?" Ellen asked.

Confident about his answer, Wade replied:

"You know, Ellen? Absolutely not. No. Like I feel better when I wake up in the morning, my knees not hurting. My hips not hurting. I'm not stressing as much. I guess it's stressful trying to be good all the time. Like, once you reach a level everyone expects you to stay at that level. I'm 40. I ain't the same."

Wade, now 41, spent most of his career with the Miami Heat. Regarded as one of the finest players in the league, the three-time NBA Champion retired in 2019.

Interestingly, NBA legend Michael Jordan also retired thrice. Retiring after his first three-peat in 1993, Jordan retired in 1999 before coming back to play with the Washington Wizards in 2001. Jordan retired for the final time in 2003.

Brady initially retired on February 1, 2022 after spending 22 illustrous years in the league. However, he returned to the NFL 40 days later. One year later in 2023, Brady retired after a final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady's retirement consists of family vacations and an awaiting $375M Fox Sports deal

Retirement can't keep Brady away from the field for long.

Currently enjoying some downtime, Brady has a $375 million deal waiting for him. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be working as an analyst with Fox Sports, working his way through approximately $37.5 million per year.

Of course, fans will have to wait a little to see Tom Brady in action. As per the 45-year-old icon, he will begin his work in fall 2024:

"I think, for me, I want to be great at what I do. Even talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me."

With Brady's massive fanbase and dedication, one can expect insane enthusiasm for his new job as an analyst.

