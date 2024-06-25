Dynasty Fantasy Football QB sells: 3 candidates to ditch in 2024 feat. Justin Herbert

As the summer months heat up, so does our thirst for football. While re-draft leagues may be a few months away, dynasty leagues never have downtime. Right now, you should evaluate your roster to see where you can improve before the hype of training camp begins.

I’ll go position by position with my buy-and-sell candidates for your dynasty rosters, starting with the quarterbacks.

Dynasty Fantasy Football QB candidates to sell

1] Daniel Jones (NYG)

I apologize for being Captain Obvious. Jones isn’t long for this world. I can’t imagine the Giants will keep Jones after 2024 because he will have no guaranteed money left on his contract. I believe the Giants will be in the running for the number one overall pick. At worst, they’ll be in the top five. That pick will be Jones’ replacement.

If you roster Jones, I’m sorry. There’s not much you can get for him. He’s coming off a season where he played just six games. There was plenty of optimism for Jones coming into last season after his playoff run in 2022, which saw him score 22 total touchdowns (seven on the ground). But a neck issue and, ultimately, an ACL torpedoed his 2023 campaign. The neck question really scares me. That’s something where he’s one hit away from being done for good.

If you roster Jones, it’s likely that he’s your backup. Here’s what you want to do with him. Just wait. I know this is a sell column, but that’s coming. Be patient. Let’s see if Jones can get off to a good start with new stud WR Malik Nabers, and after his first big game, that’s when you dump him. The unbridled optimism of rookies often blinds owners into doing dumb things. You won’t get much, but maybe those in super-flex leagues can get a draft pick for him.

2] Justin Herbert (LAC)

This one hurts. I’m a big Herbert fan. But we simply have to look at the data for the teams that Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman coached. The Chargers attempted the second most passes in the league since 2021. Under Jim Harbaugh, the 49ers never finished higher than 29th in pass attempts. Roman, as you may remember, was the run game guru in Baltimore for several years. Now, will Herbert never throw the ball again, and will the Chargers go to a Wishbone offense? Of course not. But, the balanced attack (at best) won’t likely yield the fantasy production you want to win your league.

Herbert is a high-end talent. He’s got one of the best arms in the NFL. I expect Harbaugh to find ways to utilize his best player. But that won’t help you this year or next, as the cupboard around Herbert is pretty bare. The running backs (Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins) are grinders who don’t catch the football. Austin Ekeler (who did catch it well) is now in D.C.. The receivers are uninspiring, to say the least. Josh Palmer is the defacto number one receiver. Rookie Ladd McConkey and his speedy 40-time could be in line for a big workload. Last year’s first-rounder, Quintin Johnston, is flirting with the dreaded “B” word (BUST). So, if you can find a buyer for Herbert, I’d be listening. He’s no longer the high-volume gunslinger we’ve come to know and love.

3] Justin Fields (PIT)

Many were excited when Fields was traded to Pittsburgh, but not me. He’s just not that good. There’s a reason he’s a backup. He’s inconsistent and not someone who a team is going to bank on to lead their organization again. Every team in the league could have had Fields. He was dealt for a sixth-round pick. That tells you everything you need to know. Nobody saw him as a starter. Please don’t clog your rosters with Fields anymore. This is the final year of Fields’ contract, so it’s likely he’s moving on next year to a new home, which is likely to be a backup again. I don’t see him starting unless Russell Wilson goes down. If that happens, we get to see why teams didn’t want to give up a good pick for him; he stinks.