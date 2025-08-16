Dynasty fantasy football RB sleepers: Top 6 deep picks that will help you dominate the draft ft. Cam Skattebo

Dynasty fantasy football managers will have a series of players they will hold onto for the 2025 season. Running backs might be the best option for those trying to make a splash in late rounds and have an edge down the stretch.

Ad

With elite players such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson off the board, fantasy managers should turn their attention to different targets.

These are six running back sleepers that can make an impact in dynasty fantasy football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 6 RB sleepers in dynasty fantasy football

#1. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

NFL: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

Isaac Guerendo already had a taste of RB1 action during his rookie season in 2024. The San Francisco 49ers' running back stepped up when Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason were out with injuries. His 84 carries for 420 yards and four touchdowns were solid for a player who wasn't in the picture at the start of the season.

With Mason out of the team and McCaffrey's health being a source of concern, Guerendo could step up and dominate the competition while putting up solid fantasy football numbers.

Ad

#2. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears

NFL: Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Ad

Roschon Johnson ranked third in in carries (55) in 2024, behind D'Andre Swift (253) and Caleb Williams (81). Naturally, his 150 yards also ranked third behind Swift (959) and Williams (489).

While those numbers weren't impressive, Johnson could have more touches this year if Ben Johnson decides to use two running backs like he did on the Detroit Lions.

#3. Braelon Allen, New York Jets

NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Ad

Braelon Allen shows flashes of his talent during his rookie season, recording 92 carries for 334 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. The former Wisconsin star is one of those second-year players who could have a breakout season in 2025.

The Jets still have Breece Hall, but Allen has turned heads during preseason, which would open doors. The "Gang Green" might have a run-heavy offense that could benefit the 21-year-old and his fantasy football managers.

Ad

#4. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Ad

Cam Skattebo will share touches with Tyrone Tracy Jr., who took the Giants by storm in 2024. Now, the rookie running back could do the same for a renewed team that could have one of the best RB duos in the league.

Skattebo has shown off his talents in training camp and if he continues on this positive trajectory, his production in fantasy football would help many teams looking to get points from late-round picks.

Ad

#5. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

NFL: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

Ad

After spending the first three seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Jordan Mason Will wear the Minnesota Vikings jersey for the 2025 campaign. He showed his ability to share the workload with Isaac Guerendo last season, which can help the Vikings' running game.

They have Aaron Jones as RB1, but Mason, who posted career-highs carries (153) and yards (789) in 2024, should get a fair share of touches. He should be in for a big season on a team that might resort to the running game with Justin Jefferson double-teamed and Jordan Addison unavailable.

Ad

This scenario would boost his fantasy football stats.

#6. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Ad

Ray Davis had a strong rookie season for the Buffalo Bills. The former fourth-round selection played 17 games, carrying the ball 113 times for 442 yards and three touchdowns.

He already showed flashes of his quality and 2025 could be the season where he establishes himself as a solid option in the position. James Cook is set to continue as RB1, but the veteran will experience some regression this season, which would open the door for Davis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More