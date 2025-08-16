Dynasty fantasy football RB sleepers: Top 6 deep picks that will help you dominate the draft ft. Cam Skattebo

Dynasty fantasy football managers will have a series of players they will hold onto for the 2025 season. Running backs might be the best option for those trying to make a splash in late rounds and have an edge down the stretch.
With elite players such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson off the board, fantasy managers should turn their attention to different targets.
These are six running back sleepers that can make an impact in dynasty fantasy football.
Top 6 RB sleepers in dynasty fantasy football
#1. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
Isaac Guerendo already had a taste of RB1 action during his rookie season in 2024. The San Francisco 49ers' running back stepped up when Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason were out with injuries. His 84 carries for 420 yards and four touchdowns were solid for a player who wasn't in the picture at the start of the season.
With Mason out of the team and McCaffrey's health being a source of concern, Guerendo could step up and dominate the competition while putting up solid fantasy football numbers.
#2. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Roschon Johnson ranked third in in carries (55) in 2024, behind D'Andre Swift (253) and Caleb Williams (81). Naturally, his 150 yards also ranked third behind Swift (959) and Williams (489).
While those numbers weren't impressive, Johnson could have more touches this year if Ben Johnson decides to use two running backs like he did on the Detroit Lions.
#3. Braelon Allen, New York Jets
Braelon Allen shows flashes of his talent during his rookie season, recording 92 carries for 334 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. The former Wisconsin star is one of those second-year players who could have a breakout season in 2025.
The Jets still have Breece Hall, but Allen has turned heads during preseason, which would open doors. The "Gang Green" might have a run-heavy offense that could benefit the 21-year-old and his fantasy football managers.
#4. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Cam Skattebo will share touches with Tyrone Tracy Jr., who took the Giants by storm in 2024. Now, the rookie running back could do the same for a renewed team that could have one of the best RB duos in the league.
Skattebo has shown off his talents in training camp and if he continues on this positive trajectory, his production in fantasy football would help many teams looking to get points from late-round picks.
#5. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
After spending the first three seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Jordan Mason Will wear the Minnesota Vikings jersey for the 2025 campaign. He showed his ability to share the workload with Isaac Guerendo last season, which can help the Vikings' running game.
They have Aaron Jones as RB1, but Mason, who posted career-highs carries (153) and yards (789) in 2024, should get a fair share of touches. He should be in for a big season on a team that might resort to the running game with Justin Jefferson double-teamed and Jordan Addison unavailable.
This scenario would boost his fantasy football stats.
#6. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
Ray Davis had a strong rookie season for the Buffalo Bills. The former fourth-round selection played 17 games, carrying the ball 113 times for 442 yards and three touchdowns.
He already showed flashes of his quality and 2025 could be the season where he establishes himself as a solid option in the position. James Cook is set to continue as RB1, but the veteran will experience some regression this season, which would open the door for Davis.
