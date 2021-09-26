Eagles vs. Cowboys: Injury report and starting lineup - September 27th | NFL 2021-22 Season

SCHEDULE SUNDAY 8:15 PM ET
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys had a very different Week 2.
While the Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers and lost 17-11, the Cowboys went to SoFi Stadium and won 20-17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Philadelphia team has reason to worry. Not only because a defeat would mean falling to 1-2 in the season, but mainly because quarterback Jalen Hurts had an awful game against the 49ers. It is worth keeping an eye on the QB performance.
Since this is his first year as the sole starter, no one knows if he is the quarterback he was against the Atlanta Falcons or if his true self is the one fans watched last week vs. the 49ers.
Conversely, the Cowboys played two great games away. Propelled by a dominant offense, the team wants to improve to 2-1 in their regular-season home opener. Here is the injury report and starting lineups for the Eagles vs. the Cowboys.
Eagles at Cowboys injury report
Eagles
- Bradon Graham (IR) out
- Bradon Brooks (IR) out
- Davion Taylor (CALF) doubtful
- Zach Ertz (COVID) doubtful
- Jordan Mailata (KNEE) doubtful
- Rodney McLeod (KNEE) questionable
- Jason Kelce (FOOT) questionable
- Hassan Ridgeway (ILLNESS) questionable.
Hassan Ridgeway should play on Sunday, as long as his illness is not COVID-19 related.
Davion Taylor has re-aggravated the calf injury he has been dealing with since training camp.
Rodney McLeod is still on the limited practice list, and it does not look like he will make his debut in the Eagles' Monday game.
Cowboys
- Michael Gallup (IR) out
- DeMarcus Lawrence (FOOT) out
- Dorance Armstrong (ANKLE) out
- Ty Nsekhe (ILLNESS) out
- Carlos Watkins (KNEE) out
- Keanu Neal (COVID) doubtful
- Donovan Wilson (GROIN) questionable
- Amari Cooper (RIB) questionable.
The Cowboys' defense has big problems. With Lawrence and Armstrong out, rookie Micah Parsons will once more line up as a pass-rusher.
Keanu Neal could be out of the COVID-19 list, but chances are slim.
After missing practice, Donovan Wilson's chances of playing are thin.
The good news is that Amari Cooper will play, although the receiver declared that even though the receiver declared he is dealing with a rib injury.
Eagles at Cowboys starting lineups
Eagles
QB – Jalen Hurts| RB – Miles Sanders| WR – DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins | TE – Dallas Goedert | OL – Andre Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce (Q), Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson.
DL – Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett | LB – Alex Singleton, Eric Wilson, Genard Avery | CB – Darius Slay, Steven Nelson | S – Rodney McLeod (Q), Anthony Harris | K – Jake Elliott | P – Arryn Siposs.
Cowboys
QB – Dak Prescott | RB – Ezekiel Elliott | WR – Amari Cooper (Q), CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson | TE – Dalton Schultz | OL – Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele.
DL – Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa, Brent Urban, Randy Gregory | LB – Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, Micah Parsons | CB – Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs | S – Donovan Wilson (Q), Damontae Kazee| K – Greg Zuerlein | P – Bryan Anger
