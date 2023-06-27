Eagles insider gives crucial update on Jalen Hurts’ ankle surgery

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had quite the off-season. After losing 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the closest and most entertaining Super Bowls, Hurts became the highest-paid player in the NFL.

He signed a massive five-year $255 million deal ($180 million guaranteed, $50 million per year), briefly becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history. Shortly after reaching his megadeal with the Eagles, Hurts had off-season surgery on his right ankle, which he had injured earlier in the season.

espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who landed a $255 million extension this week, had surgery on his right ankle earlier this offseason, per @Tim_McManus Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who landed a $255 million extension this week, had surgery on his right ankle earlier this offseason, per @Tim_McManus:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

An Eagles insider has provided a positive update on Hurts' surgery from February. A fan on Reddit asked the Eagles' Reddit page how Hurts' surgery is going.

They replied saying:

"He is 100 percent fit and great and just an awesome franchise quarterback. Love the passion out there in Wyoming! How did you become an Eagles fan?"

The surgery was to remove "hardware" that Hurts suffered in 2018 vs. Tennessee in an October game. The surgery took place shortly after the Super Bowl in February, and the surgery was considered minor. Hurts participated in team activities shortly after the procedure.

Exploring Jalen Hurts' contract and salary for 2023

Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts signed a big five-year contract extension for $255 million with $180 million guaranteed that pays him $50 million per year. He will carry a cap hit of $6.1 million this season, $13.1 million in 2024, $21.7 million in 2025, $31.7 million in 2026, $45.8 million in 2027, and $54.1 million in 2028.

He became the highest-paid player in the league for just 10 days as Baltimore gave Lamar Jackson that title when they extended him to a five-year $260 million deal.

Can Jalen Hurts lead the Philadelphia Eagles to another Super Bowl?

Jalen Hurts during NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had a remarkable season last year. He led them to a 14-1 record in the regular season (they finished 14-3) and earned the number one seed in the NFC.

The Eagles had a first-round bye in the playoffs and smoked their two NFC opponents in the divisional round and the conference championship. They fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl by just three points.

According to Inquirer.com, the Eagles have the highest odds of winning the Super Bowl next year.

The Philadelphia Inquirer @PhillyInquirer The Eagles' Super Bowl odds have gotten better. Many bettors are picking them to win it all. trib.al/tj8YOhN The Eagles' Super Bowl odds have gotten better. Many bettors are picking them to win it all. trib.al/tj8YOhN

They lost some key players (James Bradberry, C. J. Gardner-Johnson, Miles Sanders), but still have one of the most talented rosters on paper and the star power to get back to the Super Bowl.

The NFC isn't as deep as the AFC, so it is a real possibility that the Eagles are back in the Super Bowl this year.

