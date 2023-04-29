Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff: Franchise make key hires to coaching staff ahead of new season

In preparation for the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Eagles have made crucial additions to their coaching staff. They are hoping to improve upon their performance from last season, where they lost in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Super Bowl LVII, some of the team's coaching staff departed for head coaching positions elsewhere. The Eagles have wasted no time in filling the openings by appointing new faces or promoting other members of their staff.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator

Brian Johnson, who was previously the Eagles' quarterbacks coach, is now the offensive coordinator for Philadelphia. Under his guidance, Jalen Hurts has made significant strides and developed into an MVP-caliber player. He ranks among the top-five quarterbacks in the league.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator

The Eagles have also hired Sean Desai as their new defensive coordinator. He will pick up where Jonathan Gannon left off. Desai is a seasoned defensive coach. He made his NFL coaching debut in 2013 with the Chicago Bears as a defensive quality control coach.

He held this position until the 2019 season, when he was promoted to safeties coach. In 2020, he became the Bears' defensive coordinator.

Desai's experience will serve the Eagles well as they look to build on their top-two ranking in the 2022 season. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of developing top-tier defenses.

Desai was most recently hired by the Seattle Seahawks as their assistant head coach and defensive assistant. However, he will now join a top-class defense, where he will be tasked with taking them to the next level and further solidifying their position as one of the NFL's top defenses.

Coach Nick Sirianni spoke about the new additions to the team's coaching staff. On the new offensive coordinator, he said:

"With Brian, seeing him work everyday, I thought that was the natural progression for us to go that route and his relationship with Jalen. Brian is a sharp dude. I lean on him for so many things. Now he is in charge of our offense."

Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles



We've made additional updates to the offensive coaching staff.



#FlyEaglesFly Brian Johnson has been named our Offensive Coordinator!We've made additional updates to the offensive coaching staff. Brian Johnson has been named our Offensive Coordinator! 👏We've made additional updates to the offensive coaching staff.#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/jcpU3pvbzl

However, Johnson faces a challenging task in filling Shane Steichen's shoes. Steichen led the Philadelphia Eagles to a top-three offense in the league, ranking first in rushing yards per game and touchdowns, while also ranking among the top teams in almost all offensive categories.

Chicago Bears Training Camp

Apart from Johnson and Desai, the team has made further changes to its coaching staff.

Alex Tenney has been promoted from assistant quarterback coach and offensive assistant to quarterback coach, while T.J. Paganetti has been promoted from offensive quality control coach to run game specialist and tight end coach.

In the defensive section of the coaching staff, the positions of linebackers coach and defensive control coach remain vacant. The team will be actively searching for suitable candidates to fill these critical roles.

The promotion of Tenney and Paganetti reflects the team's commitment to building a strong coaching team that can help the team achieve its goals in the upcoming season.

What happened to the Philadelphia Eagles' former OC and DC?

Shane Steichen, the former offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons, is now the Indianapolis Colts head coach.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Gannon, their former defensive coordinator, accepted the head coaching position for the Arizona Cardinals. He took Nick Rallis, the team's linebackers coach, to serve as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator.

These changes have prompted the Eagles to make strategic hires to fill the vacancies left by their former coaches. With the addition of new talent to their coaching staff, they are poised to continue their legacy of success and strive towards their goal of bringing a championship to Philadelphia.

