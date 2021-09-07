Eagles schedule 2021: 3 Easiest and toughest games of the season

It's a new era in the city of brotherly love, with the Philadelphia Eagles being led by a new head coach in 2021.

Nick Sirianni took over from Super Bowl-winning play-caller Doug Pederson earlier this year and has a big challenge ahead of him this season.

The Eagles squad lacks star players. They will rely on second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts to propel them to tangible success. This year, it won’t be easy for the quarterback and the Eagles in a much-improved NFC East division.

Let’s take a look at their easiest and toughest matchups this regular season.

The Eagles' toughest games in 2021

#1 - Week 3 on the road at Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles' Week 3 clash against their NFC East arch-rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on Monday Night Football will be their first real test of the season.

The Cowboys enter the 2021 NFL campaign with Super Bowl aspirations and will be confident of beating the Eagles at home in front of their adoring fans.

It will take a complete team effort and a near-perfect performance for Philadelphia to escape Dallas with a victory.

#2 - Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs

No team is happy to see Patrick Mahomes and the mighty Kansas City Chiefs walk through the stadium doors. Philadelphia faces a massive test at home in Week 4 against the reigning AFC champions.

The Eagles' defense will have its hands full trying to slow down Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce at Lincoln Financial Field.

#3 - Week 17 on the road at Washington Football Team

The Eagles head to the nation's capital in Week 17 to battle the Washington Football Team. This NFC East clash could have NFC playoff stakes, so Philadelphia can expect a stern test from the home team.

Washington's dominant defense will be gunning to keep Jalen Hurts in check with Chase Young hungry to claim some more sacks.

The Eagles' easiest matchups in 2021

#1 - Week 5 on the road at Carolina Panthers

NFL fans will be able to tell a lot about the futures of both these teams when they play in Week 5.

The Eagles will fancy going into Charlotte and claiming a road win against the rebuilding Panthers. If Jalen Hurts can't top Sam Darnold, it will be a long season for Eagles fans.

#2 - Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia has a brutal 2021 home schedule, but if there's one game they will be confident of winning, it's against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

The Saints no longer have Drew Brees to lead them and have lost several starters due to salary cap issues.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will be expecting a big home win in Week 11.

#3 - Week 13 on the road to the New York Jets

A trip to New York City offers the Philadelphia Eagles another opportunity to grab a win on the road.

The New York Jets have a young, inexperienced team led by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Eagles fans will want to see their defense make Wilson's life miserable in front of his home fans at the Meadowlands.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar