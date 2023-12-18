Eagles-Seahawks weather report: What's in store for Week 15 MNF at Lumen Field?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks are set to face off in a crunch NFC fixture on Monday Night Football. Both teams have postseason aspirations, and a win Monday will go a long way in achieving those expectations. The Eagles are significant favorites for the game, but the Seahawks are dangerous opponents whenever they kick into gear. The game will be played at Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

What will the weather be like at Lumen Field on Monday?

According to BET MGM, the predicted daytime high is 49 degrees, while the night-time low is 45 degrees. Also, AccuWeather‘s RealFeel night temperature is 39 degrees.

Furthermore, there is an 88% night-time chance of rain and an 18% night-time chance of thunderstorms, with the projected night-time rain accumulation being 0.11 inches. Meanwhile, the night-time wind is predicted to be SE 6 mph, with wind gusts of about 7 mph.

Eagles vs. Seahawks history: Last five matchups

The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have played 19 times in the regular season. The Seahawks hold the edge in the overall rivalry, having won 12 games compared to the Eagles' seven. Furthermore, the Seahawks are currently riding a six-game winning streak dating back to December 2011.

Here's a rundown of the last five games between the teams (including playoffs):

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 away from home on November 30, 2020 The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 away from home on January 5, 2020 The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles away from home 17-9 on November 24, 2019 The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles at home 24-10 on December 3, 2017 The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles at home 26-15 on November 20, 2016

Week 15 MNF: How to watch Eagles vs Seahawks live

The Eagles will visit the Seahawks in their Week 15 Monday Night Football game. Both teams are NFC playoff contenders, with the Eagles being favorites to make it back-to-back Super Bowl game appearances at the end of the season.

Philadelphia enters this game after a gut-wrenching loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. The Eagles couldn't score a passing touchdown and lost 33-13 to America's team.

As for the Seahawks, they enter the game on the back of four straight losses. Last week, they lost 28-16 to the San Francisco 49ers. Their fans will be hoping for a better showing against the Eagles.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

TV: ABC

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN