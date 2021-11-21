Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

For Week 11, the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints holds significant playoff implications for both sides as they fight for the same wild-card spot in the NFC.

The Saints have a fantastic team, but injuries are derailing their season. Many vital players will be out for this game, from the starting quarterback to their best skill player to the offensive line. The defense is good enough to hold the Eagles' offense, but how will New Orleans score?

Jimmy Kempski @JimmyKempski

phillyvoice.com/eagles-saints-… The Saints will be without their best player, their starting quarterback, their best wide receiver, their elite offensive tackle duo, and their starting LG on Sunday. The Saints will be without their best player, their starting quarterback, their best wide receiver, their elite offensive tackle duo, and their starting LG on Sunday.phillyvoice.com/eagles-saints-…

The Eagles, on the other hand, are trending up, fresh off a great win against the Denver Broncos last week. They're a healthy team that has been improving over the last couple of weeks and they should give the Saints a good fight on Sunday.

Check out the injury report and the starting lineup for this game.

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player Position Injury Game status Jack Anderson G Hamstring Out Davion Taylor LB Knee Questionable Derek Barnett DE Neck Questionable

Things are looking good for the Eagles on the health front this week, as the only player confirmed as out is backup guard Jack Anderson. Dallas Goedert is healthy fresh off his newly-signed contract extension on Friday.

Derek Barnett and Davion Taylor will both be game-time decisions. The expectation is that they'll play.

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Position Injury Game status Terron Armstead OT Knee Out Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out Taysom Hill QB Foot Out Tanoh Kpassagnon DE Ankle Out Malcolm Roach DT Knee Out Ty Montgomery WR Hand Out Alvin Kamara RB Knee Out

There are so many important players from the Saints that will be away from this game that it's even challenging to start listing - and mind you, guys like Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas are out on injured reserve as well.

Field Yates @FieldYates Saints RB Alvin Kamara is officially OUT on Sunday against the Eagles. Mark Ingram is in line to start once again. Saints RB Alvin Kamara is officially OUT on Sunday against the Eagles. Mark Ingram is in line to start once again.

Alvin Kamara is the biggest name of them all, mainly because he was the only good skill player on the Saints' offense. But the offensive line will be banged up as well, with starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk confirming absences with knee injuries.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Whatever Trevor Siemian plans to do on Sunday, he must do it quick.

Philadelphia Eagles starting lineup

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Avonte Maddox | S - Anthony Harris, Rodney McLeod | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

New Orleans Saints starting lineup

QB - Trevor Siemian | RB - Mark Ingram II | WR - Marquez Callaway, Kenny Stills, Deonte Harris | TE - Adam Trautman | OL - James Hurst, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - Cameron Jordan, Albert Huggins, Shy Tuttle, Tanoh Kpassagnon | LB - Pete Werner, Demario Davis, Andrew Dowell | CB - Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby | S - Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K - Brian Johnson | P - Blake Gillikin

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar