Eagles vs Seahawks Inactives: Who is out for Week 15 MNF?

The Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles bring an end to Week 15 in the NFL as both teams look to get back to winning ways. The Seahawks are on a four-game losing streak, while the Eagles have had back-to-back blowout losses.

Something has to give, and with Seattle fighting for its playoff life, one would expect them to have a little extra urgency in their game.

The Eagles are dealing with injuries and illness this week, with the status of several players for the game up in the air.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, who will be suiting up tonight?

NFL inactive today for Eagles vs. Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles:

Cam Jurgens OUT

Zach Cunningham OUT

Darius Slay OUT

Seattle Seahawks:

No players are officially listed as out yet, which is a good sign, but we imagine that closer to kickoff, some will be added to the list.

The biggest question marks for both teams are their starting quarterbacks. Geno Smith has been dealing with a groin injury that forced him to miss last week's 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

There is a real thought that we could see Drew Lock starting for the second consecutive week.

As for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts has been listed as questionable throughout the week as he deals with an illness, as the thought is he will tough it out and play despite not feeling 100%.

Expand Tweet

Who should you start today for Eagles vs Seahawks?

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Seattle receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf loom as key weapons in this game, as does running back Zach Charbonnet, while for the Eagles, AJ Brown, De'Andre Swift, and DeVonta Smith all could have big games. Start any of those if you have them on your fantasy team.

This game will have a lot riding on the result, and for the loser, there will be serious implications.

If Seattle wins, their season is back on track and a playoff spot looks attainable, but if they lose, it's nearly curtains for their season. For the Eagles, as the Cowboys lost to the Buffalo Bills, a chance presents itself to put some separation between themselves and their rivals.

So a lot is riding on this result, but given how Seattle is reeling, the Eagles have the weapons to walk into Lumen Field and escape with a win.

But this is the NFL, and rarely do things go according to plan. However, this clash has all the makings of an intriguing battle, and Seattle might just pull a rabbit out of the hat on Monday Night Football.