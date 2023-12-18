Eagles vs Seahawks injury report: Latest on Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith and more for Week 15 MNF

To cap off another exciting week of NFL action, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Monday Night Football matchup on the road this evening. With two straight losses and a brief forfeiture of the NFC East lead to the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles will be looking to turn things around in Seattle.

The Seahawks, who have also dropped their last four games, could be getting close to an elimination from the playoffs should they drop another game this evening.

Philadelphia Eagles injury report for Week 15 Monday Night Football

Due to an illness, quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles is listed as "questionable" for Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was added to the injury report on Saturday because of his incapacity to practice due to illness, and sources state that he has gone to Seattle on a separate flight from other squad members.

For the Eagles' game against the Seattle Seahawks, offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, linebacker Zach Cunningham, and cornerback Darius Slay are all not expected to play because of injuries.

After suffering a concussion during the Philadelphia Eagles' defeat to the Dallas Cowboys last week, safety Reed Blankenship practiced fully on Saturday and is expected to play tonight.

Jalen Hurts' injury status for MNF

Despite Jalen Hurts being unwell and missing the Philadelphia Eagles' Saturday practice, the team did not immediately consider his illness a major problem and did not list him on their initial injury report. But according to reports, his ailments got severe overnight, so Philadelphia decided to send him to Seattle on a different plane than the other players.

Marcus Mariota will start tonight in Hurts' place if he is unable to play.

Darius Slay's injury status for MNF

Week 15's Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks will not feature cornerback Darius Slay.

The seasoned CB has missed several practices in a row and will be out for the game due to arthroscopic knee surgery that he recently had.

The former Mississippi State athlete is anticipated to make a comeback before the end of the season. The Eagles will need to exert maximum effort until the final regular season game as they are still competing for the NFC's top spot.

Seattle Seahawks injury report for Week 15 Monday Night Football

For their Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seattle Seahawks have not yet declared any player out. But the Hawks have labeled five players, including starting quarterback Geno Smith, as "questionable."

Due to injuries that prevented them from practising during the week, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Jamal Adams are both officially categorized as "questionable" for the Eagles game. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs) and linebacker Nick Bellore (knee) are also labeled as "questionable" for the game.

Geno Smith's injury status for MNF

Due to a groin problem, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was unable to play against the San Francisco 49ers last week. He also participated in practice in a limited capacity over the week, and his status for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles is labeled as "questionable."

The Hawks will undoubtedly need all the assistance they can get for the game against the Eagles, but as of right now, Smith's chances of participating don't appear to be great.

While Smith hasn't been ruled out of the game yet, there is increasing consensus that his availability is doubtful, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith will likely be a decision made at game time for the Seahawks. Drew Lock, Seattle's backup quarterback, will start at center if Smith is unable to play.

Jamal Adams' injury status for MNF

Due to his ongoing knee issues, Jamal Adams might not be able to play against the Eagles.

Adams's hurt quad tendon from the previous season is still causing him pain in his knee. During practice last week, Seattle exercised caution with the veteran's load and even made him miss all practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. It is still unclear if he will be able to suit up against the Eagles as the team continued to designate him as "questionable" throughout the week.

Pete Carroll, the head coach of Seattle, described Adams as a "great player" earlier in the week.

"He's a great player, and I'm trying to maximize his recovery and make sure that he's available to us as much as we possibly can get him," Carroll said (via John Boyle of Seattle Seahawks).

The Seahawks will probably play Quandre Diggs and Julian Love if Adams decides not to participate.